Home sits on over half an acre of land, 0.62 acres, 5 legal bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 non-conforming room. Open floor plan w/over 2,800 SF of living space & oversized 2 car garage. The main floor features cathedral ceilings, loaded w/natural light, & open to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen includes a lrg quartz island, quartz countertops, extra-tall cabinets, & luxury plank flooring -- open to the kitchen is the laundry/mudrm/pantries. The master bedrm offers a lrg bathrm, walk-in closet, and access to the covered patio. There are 2 addt'l bedrms on the main flr & full bath. The finished basement will greet you w/ample space for entertainment-- 10 ft ceilings, huge family rm, office area, 2 legal bedrms, full bathrm, fitness rm, & tornado shelter. Daylight windows in all rooms of bsmt for abundant natural light. Addt'l parking pad to park vehicles. Backyard features a covered deck open to the dining rm & master bdrm, privacy fence for enjoying the quiet evenings in the backyard.