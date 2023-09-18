Welcome to 180 N East Avenue, located in the charming town of Hallam! This beautiful property offers a wonderful opportunity to settle into a peaceful and welcoming community while enjoying the comforts of a modern home. Nestled on a spacious lot at the end of a non-through street, this lovely home boasts an attractive exterior with a classic design and well-maintained landscaping. This home features a primary bedroom on the main floor with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional five bedrooms are well-portioned and versatile. The finished basement offers another living area, two of the bedrooms, full bathroom, state of the art exercise room (previously theatre room with pre-wiring), and kitchen area. Massive four car HEATED garage. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming residence your new home. Call for a private tour today! Motivated Seller!