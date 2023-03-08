Screening saves lives, which is why the recommendation for colorectal screenings was bumped up by five years not too long ago.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society (ACS) did this in response to rising rates of colorectal cancers among younger people. While there is no foolproof way to prevent cancer of any type, the ACS has put together a handy list of six ways to lower your risk of colorectal cancers.

In an effort to raise awareness among my neighbors and friends, I’m going to summarize their list here. However, their website at cancer.org provides a wealth of information if you or a loved one would like to learn more. As ever, consult your trusted medical provider wherever your health is concerned.

1. Get screened. Screenings are tests that can detect cancer early, before signs or symptoms have a chance to appear. The earlier a colon or rectal cancer is detected, the more likely treatments are to be successful. The ACS now recommends that any person at average risk begin testing at age 45. Some colorectal screenings can actually find and remove precancerous growths, like polyps, before they become a health concern. While polyps themselves are not cancer, over time cancer can start there—that is why removing them can be so beneficial.

2. Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Eating patterns with a happy helping of these foods have been linked with a decreased risk of both colon and rectal cancers. And while a healthy eating pattern can include red meat—like beef and pork—and processed meat—like hotdogs and lunch meat—it’s a good idea to enjoy these in moderation because they have been linked with an increased risk of both colon and rectal cancers. One rule of thumb is to vary your protein foods, by including things like nuts, seeds, fish, and leaner cuts of meat whenever possible.

3. Get moving. Being inactive may leave you at greater risk of developing colorectal cancers, while becoming more active may reduce your risk. The best way to approach physical activity is to make enjoyment the top priority. Walking or yard work both provide wonderful health benefits, but if your mobility prevents you from enjoying even these kinds of activities, chair exercises may be just the thing for you.

4. Find health at any size. While carrying extra body weight increases your risk of developing both colon and rectal cancers, it’s important to remember that better health can be achieved at any size or stage of life. By finding enjoyable ways to accomplish numbers 2 and 3 in this list, you’ll be well on your way to lowering your risk without fretting over a number on the scale.

5. Don’t smoke. People who have smoked for an extended period of time are more likely than people who don’t smoke to develop both colon and rectal cancers. The US Surgeon General has said, “[Stopping smoking] represents the single most important step that people who smoke can take to enhance the length and quality of their lives.” Quitting is hard, but if you’re looking for help, the ACS has resources on their website at cancer.org and a helpline at 1-800-227-2345.

6. Limit alcohol. While it’s best not to drink alcohol, the ACS recommends no more than 2 drinks per day for men and 1 drink per day for women for those who do enjoy adult beverages. A single drink equals 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of hard liquor.

Changes like these can be hard, but making them can lower your risk of developing colorectal cancers, as well as other types of cancer, and serious diseases like heart disease and diabetes.