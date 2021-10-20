8 food facts you can use to impress people

I had so much fun creating a food facts trivia game recently and thought: why not make it into an article for my readers?

The facts are very random, so sit back and enjoy the here, there and everywhere stuff you’re about to learn.

1. Eggs are a great source of protein and nutrients and are a staple in many kitchens, but how can you tell if the ones in your fridge are still fresh? You can test the freshness of a shelled egg by putting it in water to see if it floats or sinks. An old egg will float because as an egg ages it loses fluid, giving it buoyancy. The eggs that sink are the freshest.

2. For a breakfast that will get you through a busy morning with enough energy, it’s recommended to combine a protein and whole grain. An example of this would be peanut butter on toast. Did you know the chemical reaction that gives your bread that toasty aroma and taste has a name? It’s called the Maillard reaction, and it’s the reason your toast tastes malty, your burgers get a great char, and your roasted coffee is so robust. As with many things related to food, you can thank the French chemist Louis Maillard (pronounced my-YAR) for first describing the process.

3. While drinking orange juice during this cold and flu season won’t keep you from getting sick, vitamin C is an important nutrient to consume for overall good health all year long. While a medium orange is a great source of vitamin C at about 70 milligrams, check out three fruits and vegetables that have it beat. A cup of kale has about 80 milligrams, a cup of strawberries has about 89 milligrams, and one medium green bell pepper has a whopping 97 milligrams.

4. The recommendation for good health is to focus on getting plenty of whole grains. You may have heard “make half your grains whole grains” throughout the day, but what is a whole grain? A whole grain is made up of three main parts: the bran, germ and endosperm. The bran and germ contain much of the protein, fiber and nutrients within the grain, while the endosperm is mostly starch. The bran and germ are the parts that are removed when a grain is enriched. This starchy end product is great for creating soft baked products, like white bread, cakes and pastries. But you can see how keeping the grain whole would be better for one’s health.

5. When you hear the term “eat a rainbow”, it’s referring to two out of the five food groups: fruits and vegetables. It’s a catchphrase that tries to get at the fact that a healthy eating pattern is all about variety, so you can be confident you’re getting the right nutrients to feel your best, without tracking every milligram.

6. This may come as a surprise, but did you know German chocolate cake isn’t named after the country? It originated in the United States and is named after a baker, Samuel German, who developed a new type of baking chocolate in the 1850s that is used in the recipe.

7. This factoid is short and sweet, but it holds water (my food pun for the day). The food with the highest water content is the cucumber, with about 96% of it being simple H2O.

8. A well-stocked pantry will get you out of a lot of last-minute dinner issues, but did you know these four pantry items will last forever, as long as they’re stored properly and remain free from insects or contaminants? They are salt, sugar, honey, and white rice.

