A park of my story

The sound of locusts singing on a summer evening instantly takes me back to my childhood. I remember sitting outside with my grandma, who lived on the same farm, and talking for hours. I loved to hear stories from her family when she was growing older.

The locusts, or yi-yi’s, as she called them would appear about 90 days before the first frost in the fall. At least that was the wives’ tale she shared.

There were always cousins that stayed with us through the summer. Sometimes we played a couple of innings of baseball if we weren’t too tired from working all day in the hay field. Sometimes we just watched the kittens play.

It was a simpler time. It’s a part of my story.

Sunday evening, I heard the yi-yi’s singing for the first time this summer.

“Sometimes you will never know the value of the moment until it becomes a memory.” (Dr. Seuss)

I started thinking about all of the stories that I have written since I began this column. Some of my early columns were about conferences that I had attended, books I had read or ideas about community.

Later I wrote about the farm, my family and many of you followed along as my dad fought cancer. Some of you remember my deep grief when he died and as I lost other people and pets I loved. You’ve celebrated with my family as my children grew and cried with me when my days were difficult.

Many of you have read my adventures with competitive trail rides and some of you have shared in our seemingly comedy of errors with putting up hay or with the cattle.

All of those events and emotions are a part of my story and I am a better person because many of you prayed me through it.

Somewhere in the middle I’ve had the opportunity and honor to share other people’s stories when I began working with the paper more as a journalist and occasionally as a columnist. Some of what I’ve done as a freelance writer has been completely different, but yet, a lot of the same.

I’ve been writing about parts of people’s stories and in many examples, am so honored to be given the opportunity to be a small part of their stories.

I’ve written about communities and celebrated milestones. I’ve shared stories of war heroes that never came home. Some of their stories were shared long after their deaths. It has been privilege to share people’s stories of courage in the face of struggle. Those are the articles that stay with me long after they were front page news.

Next month I will begin taking classes with the goal of becoming a certified Peer Support Specialist.

A peer support specialist is a person with "lived experience" who has been trained to support those who struggle with mental health, psychological trauma, or substance use. Their personal experience of these challenges provide peer support specialists with expertise that professional training cannot replicate.

It’s not because I need one more title to add to my business card. It’s because I see this as one more opportunity to help individuals in our community in healing. It’s an opportunity to walk beside people in their stories.

Have you ever thought about how parts of your story can help other people?

“…there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” (Winnie the Pooh)

Also remember “Our prime purpose in life is to help others.” (Dalai Lama)

