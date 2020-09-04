× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no doubt Nebraska is an agricultural powerhouse. In 2019, despite our small size in population, Nebraska was the sixth largest agriculture exporter in the nation. Our state’s agriculture has a real impact on our nation and beyond. It should come as no surprise the Chief Agriculture Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Gregg Doud, had an interest in seeing the remarkable process of agriculture up close.

This week, Governor Pete Ricketts and I had the privilege of touring several agricultural sites around the panhandle with Ambassador Doud so he could experience firsthand how our producers are faring and what more can be done. Ambassador Doud also recently attended my 2020 Agriculture Summit and I am thankful for his enthusiasm and his pragmatic approach toward negotiating fair trade agreements with our allies and partners.

Historically, while the U.S. has worked toward opening trade for the benefit of consumers and producers everywhere, we have faced an uphill battle with uneven playing fields, tariffs, and other non-tariff trade barriers. Fortunately, President Trump has been working tirelessly to break down these obstacles. The administration recognizes a thriving American agriculture sector must extend beyond the U.S. marketplace with access to international markets.