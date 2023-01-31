Attend upcoming programs in February

There are numerous winter educational programs offered by Nebraska Extension for landowners, farmers, or agricultural professionals in southeast Nebraska, I encourage you to register and attend two upcoming Nebraska Extension programs in February.

The 2023 Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference (formerly Nebraska Cover Crop Conference) will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center (1017 Co Rd G, Ithaca, NE 68033) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 9. We invite you to join us to discuss and analyze the latest innovations, achievements, and opportunities to build and maintain healthy soil. This event features innovative and diverse speakers — researchers, extension educators and ag producers — who will share their experiences adopting regenerative soil health practices, such as cover crops, diversified crop rotations, biochar and perennial grains. Join us and bring all your questions about soil health and regenerative agricultural practices. A Nebraska farmer’s perspective on diverse crop rotations and intensification panel includes 3 farmers from southeast Nebraska. The conference is funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board. The meeting is free to attend, and lunch will be included. To learn more and to get registered by the deadline of February 4, go to https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/. For assistance with registration over the phone, call Nebraska Extension in Saline County at 402-821-2151.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network invites farmers and agronomists to the 2023 research results update meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Beatrice at the Holiday Inn Express located at 4005 N 6th St. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. with check-in and refreshments beginning at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will provide valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty.

These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability. In 2022, farmers and agronomists conducted over 80 on-farm research studies across the state. This meeting is an opportunity to learn from these farmers and network with other innovative farmers and agronomists. The complimentary meal and a copy of the 2022 research results book are provided thanks to sponsorship of the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. CCA credits are applied for and pending approval.

The meeting is free but pre-registration is required for everyone attending for meal planning purposes, so please learn more and register online at https://onfarmresearch.unl.edu/nebraska-farm-research-network-results-update-meetings-2023. For assistance with registration over the phone, call Nebraska Extension in Gage County at 402-223-1384.

For inquiries about other agronomic resources and programs from Nebraska Extension, contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu, 402-821-1722, or visit my website. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.