Back to the basics

Dairy: Because dairy is a great source of bone-healthy calcium, try getting three servings each day. And if you can’t have dairy, or don’t enjoy the taste, be sure to incorporate dairy alternatives like soy or almond milk that have been fortified with calcium.

Grains: In terms of grains, most of us eat plenty, so the real goal is to make half of the grains you eat each day whole grains.

Small shifts, like buying a soft whole-grain bread, instead of white bread or snacking on naturally whole-grain popcorn that is air popped and only lightly salted, instead of potato chips, make all the difference.

Finally, a healthy eating pattern also limits the amount of saturated fats, added sugars and sodium we consume each day. And I said limits, not eliminates.

Saturated Fats: Focus on shifting to include more healthy fats into your eating pattern. These would be the ones that are liquid at room temperature. Consider sautéing foods on the stovetop with liquid oils, like olive oil, instead of with butter.

Added Sugars: It likely comes as no surprise that sweetened drinks add a lot of unnecessary sugar, but because they’re so convenient, we often don’t notice their impact.