Become remarkable

A quick update on the happenings in my world:

My son is adjusting to the routine of eighth grade and doesn’t even complain about wearing his mask. He’s mostly excited to just be back with his friends. He likes to go fishing whenever he has a chance and thankfully, never learned that I wrote about him two weeks ago.

At the office I’m back to combing through emails, meeting with Diversion clients and balancing out the responsibilities of the Coalition and the many roles in my work.

It seems our daughter is adjusting to being a parent and my husband and I are figuring out this grandparent gig. It’s pretty sweet!

At the farm, the baler broke and the swather was disabled (big rock), but we were able to fix the machinery. It was an expensive week. We finished putting up all the brome and prairie hay for the season and are hopeful for rain and another cutting of alfalfa.

We continue to deal with animals that don’t want to stay within their fences and others that need to be treated for pink eye.

I felt unhinged.