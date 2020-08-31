Become remarkable

A quick update on the happenings in my world:
My son is adjusting to the routine of eighth grade and doesn’t even complain about wearing his mask. He’s mostly excited to just be back with his friends. He likes to go fishing whenever he has a chance and thankfully, never learned that I wrote about him two weeks ago.
At the office I’m back to combing through emails, meeting with Diversion clients and balancing out the responsibilities of the Coalition and the many roles in my work.
It seems our daughter is adjusting to being a parent and my husband and I are figuring out this grandparent gig. It’s pretty sweet!
At the farm, the baler broke and the swather was disabled (big rock), but we were able to fix the machinery. It was an expensive week. We finished putting up all the brome and prairie hay for the season and are hopeful for rain and another cutting of alfalfa.
We continue to deal with animals that don’t want to stay within their fences and others that need to be treated for pink eye.
I felt unhinged.
But I recognize that this is unremarkable in the scope of things. I am certainly not dealing with the life or death, heart wrenching, difficult stuff that I see in the headlines or on my Facebook newsfeed.
I pray daily for these people and their situations. There seems to be so much uncertainty and fear in our world today.
I want to share a post from a friend:
Me: Hey God.
God: Hello.....
Me: I'm falling apart. Can you put me back together?
God: I would rather not.
Me: Why?
God: Because you aren't a puzzle.
Me: What about all of the pieces of my life that are falling down onto the ground?
God: Let them stay there for a while. They fell off for a reason. Take some time and decide if you need any of those pieces back.
Me: You don't understand! I'm breaking down!
God: No - you don't understand. You are breaking through. What you are feeling are just growing pains. You are shedding the things and the people in your life that are holding you back. You aren't falling apart. You are falling into place. Relax. Take some deep breaths and allow those things you don't need anymore to fall off of you. Quit holding onto the pieces that don't fit you anymore. Let them fall off. Let them go.
Me: Once I start doing that, what will be left of me?
God: Only the very best pieces of you.
Me: I'm scared of changing.
God: I keep telling you - YOU AREN'T CHANGING!! YOU ARE BECOMING!
Me: Becoming who?
God: Becoming who I created you to be! A person of light and love and charity and hope and courage and joy and mercy and grace and compassion. I made you for more than the shallow pieces you have decided to adorn yourself with that you cling to with such greed and fear. Let those things fall off of you. I love you! Don't change! ... Become! Become! Become who I made you to be. I'm going to keep telling you this until you remember it.
Me: There goes another piece.
God: Yep. Let it be.
Me: So ... I'm not broken?
God: Of course Not! - but you are breaking like the dawn. It's a new day. Become!!!
~Author John Roedel
I’m not sure what I’m becoming. How about you?
I invite you to become remarkable in whatever way that pertains to you.
