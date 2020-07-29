Boost your mealtime motivation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whoever dubbed August both Back-to-School Month and Family Meals Month must’ve lived in more carefree times.

I say this because big schedule changes leave most of us relying on take-out more than usual.

It makes sense. Your focus has shifted to more pressing things, putting homemade family meals temporarily on the backburner—and that’s before taking into consideration the uncertain times we’re living in right now.

As we move into August, make meal planning a stress-free part of your back-to-school routine by trying the following:

Keep it simple. Don’t make meals that call for a ton of hand-chopped ingredients, leading to a mountain of dirty dishes. With input from your children, curate a small collection of family favorites to help you get in and out of the kitchen in less than 30 minutes. Cycle through these recipes regularly, and pretty soon both grocery shopping and meal prep will be a snap.

Choose ingredients that do double duty. Save shopping time by stocking up on ingredients you can use for more than one meal throughout the week. Cook two pounds of lean ground beef, instead of one. Use half for Sloppy Joes on whole grain buns one night, and reheat the other half to throw in a casserole the next night.