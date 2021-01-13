Keep your friends close, and your farmers closer.

While I wish I could claim this catchy phrase as my own, all credit goes to Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska, a team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln working to keep the food chain shorter, more transparent and more sustainable.

What does this mean?

Maybe you were looking for nearby pumpkin patches this past fall, searching for that perfect homemade jam as a stocking stuffer over the holidays, or have been considering joining a CSA.

Buy Fresh Buy Local has an online food guide (buylocalnebraska.org/online-food-guide), an annual printed food guide, a local food map, an e-newsletter, yummy recipes and more.

All of these resources serve to better connect you, the consumer, to local farmers across Nebraska all year long—no need to wait until farmers market season to support your neighbors.

Speaking of this, let’s circle back to three letters that might be unfamiliar to you: CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture and is one more way you can support local farmers.