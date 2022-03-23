March is National Nutrition Month, and this year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors.”

This may be my favorite theme in the last 10 years. It ties into my own beliefs about food and nutrition: Food should be fun, flavorful, individualized, and most of all, enjoyed.

By trying dishes from cultures outside your own and playing around with unfamiliar spices and herbs in your cooking, you can bring a new level of excitement to the meals you share with those you care about.

Even though March is almost over, my challenge to you is to try new foods, spices, or methods of cooking–have fun with it. If you find you hate it, all is not lost. You’ve learned something about yourself, and what’s living without learning.

In celebration of National Nutrition Month, let’s play a game called “Where in the World is Tara Dunker?” Remember to always have fun with your food, and don’t peek at the answers at the end of this article until you’re done playing.

1. Fish and Chips–It’s 1981, and I just about spit out my fish and chips while sitting in my stadium seat when John McEnroe lost it on the umpire, saying, “You can’t be serious, man. You cannot be serious. That ball was on the line.” Where am I?

2. Seafood Paella–My friends and I are dressed in white with red handkerchiefs around our necks. We’re out of breath after running from a group of bulls, with a steamy pan of seafood paella on the table for us to share. Spiced shrimp, lobster, mussels, and clams on top of a bed of rice and vegetables. Where am I?

3. Poutine–It’s 1988, and I just watched the Jamaican bobsled team’s debut at the Olympics while enjoying a beer and poutine with friends. French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy. Where am I?

4. Momos–I’m sitting in Camp 3 at 26,300 feet about to make my final push for the summit. I’m pretty sure my toes are frostbitten, but I’m daydreaming about the momos I ate in a village at the base of the mountain weeks ago. Small envelopes of white dough stuffed with veggies and lamb, similar to dumplings. Where am I?

5. Philly Cheesesteak–1998 is coming to a close, and the only thing worth cheering about today was our team’s record-breaking cheesesteak that ran along Pattinson Avenue that I got a free taste of before kickoff at Veterans Stadium. Otherwise, we lost to the Giants 20-10…can’t say I was surprised. Where am I?

6. Sakura Mochi–I’m sitting on a picnic blanket surrounded by cherry blossom trees. We’re celebrating spring on the other side of the world by eating sakura mochi, a ball of sticky rice stuffed with a sweet red bean paste. It’s pink! Where am I?

7. Bunny Chow–The year is 2009, and my ears are ringing. I just left the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where I set the Guinness World Record for most vuvuzelas played at once with over 12,500 of my fellow football (I mean soccer) fans. I’m celebrating with some bunny chow from the street vendor outside the stadium. A hollowed-out bread bowl full of steamy chicken curry. Where am I?

Answers: Wimbledon, England; Pamplona, Spain; Calgary, Canada; Mt Everest, Nepal; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Japan; Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or follow along with her blog @nourishingthegoodlife on Facebook.

