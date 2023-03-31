As Easter approaches, pet lovers everywhere look forward to celebrating the holiday with both their two-legged and four-legged family members. How can they make sure the holiday is both fun and safe for everyone?

Akc.org (American Kennel Club.org) reminds pet owners that many of the foods people enjoy on Easter are dangerous for dogs. In fact, some of the Easter standards like chocolate Easter bunnies, are actually toxic for dogs. Other foods containing onions, garlic, or xylitol are also toxic. Xylitol is a type of sweetener which is found in chewing gums and other foods which are safe for humans but not safe for pets. Many other snacks, while not toxic, contain high levels of salt and/or sugar, which aren't healthy for pets either and may upset their stomachs.

Akc.org recommends that the following commonly served Easter foods not be given to your dog:

Deviled eggs

Ham

Cookies

Cakes

Chocolate eggs

Candy

Mashed/twice baked potatoes

Carrot cake

Green beans prepared with butter or spices (plain green beans are safe to share with your dog)

If you have guests for dinner, make sure to watch your dog to make sure it can't access a table or coffee table containing plates of food. Alcohol is also toxic to dogs, so make you that you or your guests don't leave your glass where your dog can reach it. The same is true for Easter baskets containing candy or small toys that your pet could easily access. Even plastic Easter grass can be very dangerous if ingested because it can lead to an obstruction.

Easter egg hunts for kids are also a fun Easter tradition that may be too overstimulating for your pets. Children running, laughing, and yelling can trigger pets to chase the egg hunters, try to grab the eggs, or even cause fear in a shy or older pet. Additionally, the plastic eggs often used in these hunts can be chewed or even swallowed by your pet. To avoid an emergency Easter trip to your veterinarian, it is best to keep your pet with you on a leash or let him relax in the house while the children enjoy their egg hunt.

Easter lilies themselves, while beautiful, are highly toxic to cats. According to an article by the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), ingestion of any part of the lily (stem, flower, even pollen) can cause kidney failure in your cat. The Pet Poison Helpline informs pet owners that all parts of the Easter lily plant are toxic, even the pollen. A cat that ingests one or two leaves, or a small amount of pollen while grooming their fur, can suffer severe kidney failure. Even with all of the dangers to be considered, there is no reason your pet cannot enjoy the Easter holiday with the rest of the family. Many retailers offer pet safe Easter baskets with special treats and/or toys that are safe and healthy for your pet.

Most important of course is to supervise your pet at all times, or if you are not able to directly supervise your pet, be sure that there is a safe location for your pet to relax. A quiet guest bedroom or his own kennel are both great places for a pet to relax while the rest of the family enjoys a meal. It is also important to remember that the excitement of young children might be stressful for your pet, especially an older pet who is not used to the exuberance of youth.