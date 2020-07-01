Celebrating independence during a pandemic

Joshua 1:9 “Be strong and courageous, do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with your wherever you go.”

Psalm 34:4 “I sought the Lord, and He answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.”

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.”

Philippians 4:8 “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - if anything is excellent or praiseworthy - think about such things.”

Friend, be encouraged, Let us hold fast to that which is true, which is uplifting, what gives us hope. May the God of peace guide and comfort you in the months ahead.

Please pray with me.

Gracious Lord God, we are grateful for your blessings in our lives. We thank you for the opportunity to provide for our families. We thank you for our country, where we can freely come to you for help. We lift up our community, our land, and our world to you. Release your justice and mercy. Give us courage and wisdom to love one another as you have loved us. Give us strength to stand for you, may your perfect love overcome our fears, and hope for our every tomorrows. May we first seek to build your Kingdom, knowing that all the rest will be added. In Jesus name, Amen.

