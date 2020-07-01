Celebrating independence during a pandemic

Today I met with the Noon Kiwanis Board. As President, we discussed our recent start up from the COVID-19 – time out. One member stated, “The year is already half over.” Another member stated, “I’m ready for 2021.” We laughed. Yes, it feels like we’ve experienced a full year of challenges with six months left in 2020. We have missed opportunities for our sponsored youth to attend camp. We have missed fellowship and opportunities to serve youth. As a community, we have experienced changes in every area of our lives and routine.
In this week, we celebrate our nation’s Independence. Uncertainty was common in that day. Communication was limited. We celebrate their vision, commitment, and sacrifice that paved our pathway to freedom. Thomas Paine, a Revolutionary era writer penned these words in “The Crisis” in December 1776, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Certainly, in a small way, our souls have been tried the past few months. We’ve witnessed unfathomable pandemic challenges and social unrest. We long for comfort and fellowship- yet our church doors have been closed. Even our summer plans have been thwarted. We pray, “This too shall pass.”
Much of Thomas Paine’s writings refer to the scriptures. He further stated, “I thank God, that I fear not. I see no real cause for fear. I know our situation well, and can see the way out of it.” Hmmm. What is it that Paine was seeing? Where did his hope, his vision, his peace come from? His help came from God’s Word- the scriptures. Today this same hope is for us… in God’s word.
Joshua 1:9 “Be strong and courageous, do not tremble or be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with your wherever you go.”
Psalm 34:4 “I sought the Lord, and He answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.”
1 Corinthians 16:13 “Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.”
Philippians 4:8 “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - if anything is excellent or praiseworthy - think about such things.”
Friend, be encouraged, Let us hold fast to that which is true, which is uplifting, what gives us hope. May the God of peace guide and comfort you in the months ahead.
Please pray with me.
Gracious Lord God, we are grateful for your blessings in our lives. We thank you for the opportunity to provide for our families. We thank you for our country, where we can freely come to you for help. We lift up our community, our land, and our world to you. Release your justice and mercy. Give us courage and wisdom to love one another as you have loved us. Give us strength to stand for you, may your perfect love overcome our fears, and hope for our every tomorrows. May we first seek to build your Kingdom, knowing that all the rest will be added. In Jesus name, Amen.
