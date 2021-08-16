Champions in the community

This past weekend I have come to realize what a great gift it is to be surrounded by people who see a need and do something to meet it. The champions in our community.
One person can’t do it all, but if we work together, imagine what we can accomplish in our communities?
Since my daughter, Elyse, had Carter (who is already 1!) she has recognized again and again what a gift it is to have a healthy child and consistently reaches out to help where she is able.
Last Saturday morning my daughter signed me up to do a 5K walk to raise money to help Little Angels.
It was a beautiful walk and my sister-in-law, Keri, joined us. We were having great conversation and enjoying our time together when we walked through the signs in memory of the many babies that had died. It was heartbreaking.
As I talked with the organizers of the event, Robyn Butler and Jina Roeber, I learned that they had noticed the cemetery needed some beautification in the area the babies are buried and set out to raise money for a statue.
With a small group of committed volunteers, they have surpassed that goal and hope to become a 501(c)3 to help parents pay for the cost of burials of their infants when needed.
This group recognized the need to beautify an area in the cemetery, but also recognized that families may not always be able to pay for the unexpected cost of a funeral after the loss of their child.
“It doesn’t matter how old the child is at death, it’s devastating for a parent to lose a child,” said Robyn Butler.
Saturday evening I went to the Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society and as I walked through the luminaries that lined the sidewalks I became very aware of the number of local people whose life had been touched by cancer.
It was sobering to think about all the people that had died or were battling some type of cancer. I also remembered my dad’s journey with pancreatic cancer and spent some time missing him.
But again, a small group of volunteers puts together the Relay for Life every year to raise money for cancer research in hopes that someday there will be a cure.
There are examples of this type of organization throughout the community and I am so blessed to be a part of the many events that have been developed to meet a need. A need that one person can’t solve, but maybe the larger community can help if we work together.
This week I get to work with the new Leadership Beatrice group and train them in Real Colors. They learn more about their community as they become leaders.
Next Saturday I am handing out free popcorn at the United Way Carnival for Teammates. Several other organizations will also be a part of the family friendly event.
Big Give Gage will be happening on September 10th with over 60 non-profits that have a need.
Of course as the school year gets underway, I am always looking for more mentors for the Teammates program. People who see a need in our community and want to be a champion for the youth who need an extra caring adult.
“Every child deserves a champion – an adult who never gives up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be. (Rita Pierson)
Help me in recognizing and thanking the champions in our community. The friends who make things happen.