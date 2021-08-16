Champions in the community

This past weekend I have come to realize what a great gift it is to be surrounded by people who see a need and do something to meet it. The champions in our community.

One person can’t do it all, but if we work together, imagine what we can accomplish in our communities?

Since my daughter, Elyse, had Carter (who is already 1!) she has recognized again and again what a gift it is to have a healthy child and consistently reaches out to help where she is able.

Last Saturday morning my daughter signed me up to do a 5K walk to raise money to help Little Angels.

It was a beautiful walk and my sister-in-law, Keri, joined us. We were having great conversation and enjoying our time together when we walked through the signs in memory of the many babies that had died. It was heartbreaking.

As I talked with the organizers of the event, Robyn Butler and Jina Roeber, I learned that they had noticed the cemetery needed some beautification in the area the babies are buried and set out to raise money for a statue.

With a small group of committed volunteers, they have surpassed that goal and hope to become a 501(c)3 to help parents pay for the cost of burials of their infants when needed.