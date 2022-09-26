For the last three months, it seems, I’ve been watching a tree on 13th Street slowly change colors. At first I noticed a few leaves changing and soon it was about half of the tree. Now that fall is officially here, the entire tree is bright red, orange, and golden. However, the trees around it remain mostly green.

Change is in the air.

This morning while I was doing early morning cattle chores, it was 39 degrees. A week ago it was 100 degrees during the heat of the day.

This weekend as I pounded the fence posts into the hard, dry ground, I caught sight of my worn leather gloves. The thumb had a hole. My gloves have been a part of my farm attire for several years. Their sole purpose was to protect my hands from the harsh weather and injury. They’ve been through some of my hardest days and are stained from being wet and dirty.

It might be time for a new pair.

I was beginning to feel like my gloves. Tattered, worn and overworked, but as the season changes, so are a lot of things in my life.

Most of my readers know that I’ve been hoping to move to the farm for years. Ten years to be exact. As my dad’s cancer was advancing, I was spending more time helping with chores and daily farm activities. When he passed, I would drive the 16 miles to check on my mom and do chores and the 16 miles home every day. Sometimes more than once a day when her dementia was becoming more pronounced.

As the herd of cows grew, so did the need to be at the farm. It has become an unplanned non-negotiable in my life.

During the last few years I would seek out possible houses that would be for sale soon and drive by regularly while hoping to see a sign in the yard. Seasons came and went with no change in my situation.

All the while, my work with the coalition and the Diversion program was wearing me down. I was becoming weathered, tattered and worn.

The only way that I made sense of my world was through my writing. I processed my emotions in my columns and was able to meet some of the most interesting people doing incredible things. I always told people that working for the newspaper was my fun job.

Making some changes in my world became necessary.

Beginning October 1st, I will be working for the Beatrice Daily Sun as my full-time job and the coalition and Diversion will be my part-time work.

Also, one of the houses that I’ve been driving by for a number of years became for sale last Friday. On Saturday morning, my husband and I looked at it and made an offer which was verbally accepted.

It’s a big, two-story home with a basement in Harbine and by Christmas we will be moved in with some work and help from some skilled contractors.

I will be four miles from the cows and will be able to do chores in my pajamas! I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am for the changes that are happening for me and my family.

My world has been a series of slow change for ten years, like the tree, but in my heart I knew it was time for some big changes. I knew it was time for a new pair of gloves.

“Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end.” (Robin Sharma)