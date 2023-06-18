We are the sum of our parts. I’m not sure where I first heard that during my many years of education, but it has been surfacing in my thoughts for several weeks.

It could have been math or science, although I wasn’t a star student in either of those subjects and so the idea that I remember it now is unlikely.

As I researched the concept, I found that it is originally an idea from Aristotle. But I also found it as an inspirational quote.

“We are greater than the sum of our parts.” (John Green)

I have a lot of moving parts that make up the complex person that I am.

My experiences are a big part of the person that I am. Because I feel a purpose in the work that I do, I sometime deal with emotionally hard stuff.

That’s why I write. It helps me make sense of the world and on occasion I get to meet some really wonderful people that I wouldn’t otherwise. I get to tell their stories and I can’t think of a bigger privilege than that of being trusted with a personal story.

Last week I attended a conference on juvenile justice. Some of the subjects were expected, but I went to one break-out on bias. I never realized that I carry so many biases in my brain, but when attention is called to something, there they were. In my speech and my thinking.

The facilitator suggested we can change those biases by intentionally stopping when a bias surfaces and say “What? Where did that come from?”

I wonder how much of what I am experiencing is a bias or is it simply muscle memory. I’ve done something so many times it’s just automatic. It’s just been a part of my routine, I guess.

Every morning I wake up around 5:30 or 6:00 and go do farm chores. I’ve trained my bottle calves to be at the fence around the same time every morning. I feed the yearlings, the horses and drive the three short miles home to start my work day.

Isn’t it strange how things are different when one part of the routine is changed?

My horse, Sophie, has been with me for almost 13 years, I think. For the same amount of years, I’ve wrapped my arms around her neck and sobbed into her soft hair when things have been hard. No matter what it was, she hugged me back. Beside her has been my safe place until I was ready to face the world again.

She’s my heart horse and a part of me. But in the near future I have to let her go. She’s almost 30 and physically struggling. It’s not fair for me to make her live in pain.

Being a good steward to my animals is a part of the person that I am and important to me.

That value is requiring me to haul about 900 gallons of water to the cattle in one of the pastures every day. Being a good steward is sometimes physically hard work.

My faith is also a non-negotiable part of me and sometimes that requires me to think of things differently. A hymn in church last week had a line that stuck in my mind. “Faith begins by letting go.”

It made me to stop to consider what I need to let go of and what parts of me do I need to hold onto. What serves a purpose in being the person God intends me to be?

Are there parts of you to let go?