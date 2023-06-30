Summer is in full swing. With the continued drought plaguing our lawns and gardens, there may be some brown spots showing up in your lawn. This may just be due to the lack of moisture in the soil, but it could also be from white grubs and now is the time to treat your lawn for them.

White Grubs

White grubs are a common scarab beetle pest in Nebraska lawns. Scarab beetles are most often recognized by the June bug. White grubs are the immature stage of beetles and can be from a few different beetles in Nebraska, including June bugs, the masked chafer, and the dreaded Japanese beetles. Each of these scarab species are different, as immature beetles, but they can all be controlled the same way and they all cause similar damage.

Grubs are the white, c-shaped larvae often found when planting a garden or if you dig around in your lawn. They have dark colored heads and small spines on the tip of their abdomen. Racoons and skunks will dig in your lawn to seek out white grubs for consumption, causing a lot of damage as they scavenge.

Damage

White grubs feed on turf roots, causing the turf to die in localized areas. If you start to notice patches of pale, discolored, and dying grass, you can go look for the grubs themselves or pull up the grass to see if the roots are no longer attached to the grass blades. If the population of grubs is high enough and they do enough damage, you will be able to pull the grass up like it is carpet or a rug.

When grubs chew the roots off the turf, it no longer has a way to get water and nutrients to the plant which causes it to turn brown and die. Damage will occur throughout the lawn, but you may notice it more in areas that are lit up well at night, possibly by a streetlight or house light. This is due to the fact that the beetles are attracted to light at night and will lay their eggs in the grass around that light.

Management

If you have been having troubles with grubs in the past year or more, there is still time. Grub controls should be applied in mid to late June, when the larvae are emerging from the eggs. It is best to have pesticides on the lawn when the larvae first emerge from the eggs to catch them when they are smallest. Good insecticides for white grub control include those containing imidacloprid (Merit) or chlorantraniliprole (Acelepryn). If you have had problems with white grubs in the past, it is best that you continue to treat your lawn for grubs. Once established in a lawn, grubs tend to continue to be a problem in that lawn and will need to be treated annually.

If you haven’t had problems with grubs in the past and do not treat this year but find a problem later in the season, just remember to treat next year. You can treat later in the season with different chemicals, but too late in the season will not be effective as the larvae stop feeding in the early fall.

Remember to always follow the label on how to apply grub controls. Many products recommend irrigation after application, do not rely on natural rainfall for that. It is best to water pesticides in yourself to ensure correct coverage and to avoid a stray, heavy storm causing the product to all wash off. This can lead to pollution in our stormwater and it also will wash your product off your lawn, making it ineffective for controlling the pest at hand.

*Reference to commercial products or trade names does not imply endorsement by Nebraska Extension or bias against those not mentioned.