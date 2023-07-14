Gardening is so much fun and so rewarding. But when the plants do not develop properly it is a major letdown for us gardeners. We all work so hard to get that harvest from the garden and when it doesn’t grow well it is frustrating. There are a lot of insect and disease problems that affect our garden plants, but a lot of the damage comes from the environment as well.

Blossom End Rot

Blossom end rot is starting to show up in our gardens. Blossom end rot is when the blossom end (the end not attached to the plant) begins to rot. This is due to uneven watering, which is seen quite often in the early part of the growing season where we see stretches of drought surrounded by heavy rainfall. This should fade through the season as the plants grow through it. You can still eat the other end of the tomato and discard the rotted end or give your plants time, the next harvest should be better.

Tomato Fruit Cracking

Cracks may start to appear in the fruits of tomato plants due to the weather. Heat and drought followed by heavy rainfall can cause cracks to form, especially when the tomato is just starting to develop. Tomatoes can grow rapidly due to rapid intake of water which can build up pressure in developing fruits. Cracks typically appear on the top of the tomato, often in rings, and are not harmful to us if we eat them. Check for insects that may have gotten into the cracks before eating them. The open cracks often attract a small black beetle with red spots on the back to feed within the fruits. There are some varieties of tomatoes that are listed as crack resistant meaning that they don’t crack as badly as other varieties. If you have trouble with cracking tomatoes every year, you may want to look at a different variety for your garden next year.

Heat Stress

The stress from the environment can be very harmful to our plants. When the weather quickly shifts from dry to wet or very quickly to hot it can affect plant growth. Sometimes, that environmental stress can cause the leaves of tomato plants to curl upward. Watering can help this issue, but not always. The plants may need to get over the impacts on their own. With environmental issues, the plant will eventually grow out of the damage.

Using Mulch

Mulch is a great way to combat many of these issues in our gardens. Many problems stem from uneven watering or plants that got too hot and dry to deal with the stresses of the environment. Mulch can keep moisture around the plants and keep the roots cooler to help with these issues as well as reduce competition from weeds.

Grass clippings make a great mulch. If the grass has been treated with any herbicides this season, look at the label to know if it can be used as a mulch. If you are unsure about the herbicides applied to your lawn, avoid using the clippings from your grass if it was treated with any herbicide this year. Grass clippings break down quickly so they should be reapplied often. Straw is also a great mulch for the garden and it wouldn’t need to be reapplied as often, you can also use wood chips for mulch. These types of mulch can then be tilled into your garden at the end of the season or before next season to add nutrients back into your soil.