“Moo”-ve over May. It’s June, which means it’s time for National Dairy Month.

Need some reasons to celebrate this year?

If you’re a supporter of small business, you’ll be glad to learn that on a national level, nearly 97 percent of dairy farms are family-owned.

Our home state is no different, with the Department of Agriculture reporting virtually all of Nebraska’s dairy farms are family owned and operated.

If you’re looking to support Nebraska dairy farmers, a quick Google search will point you in the right direction when it comes to brands and where to find them.

While supporting your neighbors is a great perk, dairy foods also provide important health benefits that are not easily duplicated in other foods.

Three servings of dairy foods—like milk, cheese and yogurt—are recommended for those aged nine and up, and for good reason.

Milk provides nine essential nutrients, yogurt provides seven and cheese provides six. These essential nutrients include protein, phosphorus, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D and certain B vitamins—not to mention the health benefits of eating fermented foods, like cultured yogurts and cheeses. More on that in another article, another day.

Additionally, three servings of dairy each day contribute three of the four under-consumed nutrients of public concern—calcium, vitamin D and potassium. And that fourth nutrient of concern happens to be fiber, which is found in foods that pair well with dairy—hello, delicious breakfast cereal.

If cold cereal isn’t your thing, check out this Overnight Oatmeal recipe instead. Hint: The oats and berries supply the fiber, meaning you’re still getting a well-rounded meal.

Berry Good Overnight Oatmeal

1 Serving

Ingredients

½ cup oatmeal (old-fashioned or quick-cooking)

½ cup low-fat milk

½ cup low-fat yogurt (any flavor)

½ cup fresh or frozen berries (or any fresh, frozen or canned fruit)

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Add ingredients beginning with oatmeal to a cup, bowl or jar.

3. Refrigerate overnight and enjoy for breakfast.

Nutrition Facts per Serving: Calories 340, Fat 4.5g, Saturated Fat 1.5g, Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 135mg, Calcium 30% DV, Protein 16g, Carbohydrates 61g

Recipe adapted from food.unl.edu.