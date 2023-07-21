Earlier this summer, 28 elementary students attended Camp Paw Paw as part of the Best Possible Summer program through Beatrice Public Schools. Since 2007, when school is out, the Beatrice Humane Society's summer camp is in session! Research has shown that humane education develops the steps necessary for empathy of humans and animals. Over 250 kids have participated in Camp Paw Paw over the years! We cover many different topics through a variety of activities: How to be a responsible pet owner, the importance of ID tags and microchipping, dog bite prevention, how to report animal cruelty, and spaying and neutering to help control the homeless pet population. We believe that educating the children in our community is our best hope for a future filled with compassionate treatment of animals, and free of animal neglect and abuse. As the saying goes, it's never too late to learn, and you can teach an old dog new tricks, so here's a crash course for the grown-ups.

ID tags and microchips: If your furry family member goes missing, having your pet properly tagged and microchipped is the best way to increase the chance that you are reunited. Having both forms of identification helps ensure that whoever finds your pet will be able to get in touch with you, whatever the circumstance might be. A neighbor can easily read a collar tag and, if nearby, can return your pet quickly. Should your pet go missing when they are not wearing their collar, a microchip provides a back up identification method. Even if you have an indoor only pet, having proper identification is crucial in case of an emergency. Wondering what a microchip is? A microchip is a tiny transponder, about the size of a grain of rice, that goes beneath your pet's skin. Once inserted and registered, the microchip can be scanned to retrieve your contact information by animal shelters and veterinary offices. All pets adopted from the Beatrice Humane Society go home microchipped, and for a $25 fee we can microchip your pets that aren't.

Dog Bite Prevention: Each year, more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. are bitten by dogs. Most dog bites affecting young children occur during everyday activities and while interacting with familiar dogs, like the family dog or a dog well known to the family. Dogs can bite because they are scared, have been startled, or because they feel threatened. Teach your child to ask a dog owner for permission before petting any dog. Let the dog sniff your closed hand, then pet its shoulders or back. Never tease a dog, or bother a dog that is sleeping, eating, or caring for puppies. Dogs in these situations are more likely to respond aggressively, even with a person who is familiar to them. If outside and a strange dog approaches, do not make eye contact, do not run, but stand still like a tree! Trees are boring and the dog will eventually go away. This works for strange dogs and anytime the family dog gets too frisky or becomes aggressive. We also practice curling up like a rock. Most kiddos are already familiar with this safety pose from tornado drill practice. Dogs really are our best friends, but we need to remember to respect their space to keep all of us safe.

Spaying and Neutering: Why is it important? Spaying/Neutering decreases the homeless animal population. Shelters are full of homeless animals, and there are not enough homes for all of them. In many areas, the overpopulation problem has reached crisis levels. In addition to preventing homeless pets, Spaying/neutering helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by eliminating or reducing the incidence of a number of health problems that can be very difficult and/or expensive to treat. Spayed/neutered pets are, typically, better behaved and more calm and affectionate than those that are not spayed/neutered. Also, neutering decreases an animal’s desire to escape and wander the neighborhood in search of a mate. This decreases the risk of fights, death caused by getting hit by cars, and lost pets. A few months ago the Beatrice Humane Society opened a Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. Our low-cost services target a portion of our population that can't afford regular veterinary care, which increases the likelihood that they will be able to keep the pets they love.

The Paw Paw Campers learned about all of these topics through games, crafts, lessons, videos, and books. They got to take behind the scenes tours at the shelter and interact with shelter pets. Officer Lauenstein and K-9 Toro also made their annual visit! The duo gave a great demo of Toro's sniffing ability, and the kids were able to practice meeting a new dog. Think this all sounds fun? Maybe we will start offering Camp Paw Paw for grown-ups.