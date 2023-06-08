Dear Beatrice,

My wife and I want to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you for welcoming us into the community in 2021. Even though we’ve been blessed to be able to spend only two years with you, just know that we will always cherish the time, the memories, and the relationships we created.

We most certainly shared a lot of tears, but we also shared a lot of love, laughter, and celebrations all of which have brought glory and joy to God. This isn’t “goodbye”, but it is “we’ll see you soon, someday.” From the moment we unpacked our boxes, we were determined and passionate about giving you 1000% (yes, 1,000%) of our hearts, time, support, love, encouragement, and prayers to all of you; friends, neighbors, strangers, and church family and we hope you’ll always hold a special place in your hearts for us. Life is truly unpredictable, life is also fragile and precious, so please wake up every morning and spend a few minutes talking to God about anything and everything and when you lay your head on your pillow at night, tell God “Thank you" for another day of life to be a blessing and for receiving His blessings.

My final sermon should be on Sunday, July 30 and here are my final words of wisdom to all of you; God is real! Jesus died on the cross to prove that He was a human being like all of us, but He also rose from the grave to prove that He is God, the one and only God as witnessed by over 500 people after His resurrection who saw the nail holes in his hands and feet and touched His body and heard his voice. Stop doubting and believe and stop sinning so you can be in heaven someday with all other believers. By rejecting God, you are choosing to use your free will to separate yourself from God and from eternal glory in heaven. Take a look around you, watch the various news stations or read the newspaper stories and pay attention to all of the sin that is being displayed everyday as hatred, selfishness, bullying, crime, murders, theft, drugs, alcohol, etc. Jesus declared many times (John 5:14, John 8:11), “Go and sin no more!” He is teaching and instructing all of us to stop committing the numerous and various sins we think are our “rights or privileges”, not just the heinous ones like murder, stealing, adultery, etc., but everything that is illegal, immoral, perverted, and unethical are sins as well. Church is not perfect; the people in church are not perfect.

Church is about being in fellowship with people who want to learn, to seek healing for your heart, mind, body, and soul and to have a quality and meaningful relationship with God. It has been my joy, blessing, and honor to be a part of your lives. Hugs & Blessings, Pastor Mike Hanneman