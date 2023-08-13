Christina Lyons Follow Christina Lyons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I sat outside on Sunday morning and watched it rain from our covered porch, I wondered when the last time was that I paused. When had I just sat with my husband and took the time to reflect?

Since moving in February, we had made it a point to utilize our front porch rocking chairs as often as we could comfortably sit outside, but heat, humidity and a chaotic schedule had prevented it for a long time.

Keep in mind there is a difference between collapse in exhaustion and sitting to ponder. The rain and relaxation have been in short supply this summer.

Sunday morning when I normally would have been attending church, I took the opportunity to do a reset in our home and in my attitude.

I knew it was past due and the deadline on my mental health and general well-being was looming in the not-so-distant future. Each morning as I started my daily routine, I realized I was feeling angry. It doesn’t matter why or even who right now, but the anger carried throughout my day and was beginning to take hold of every facet in my life.

Little annoyances that I normally would have brushed off as just that became an excuse for me to slip further into my stinking thinking.

Apparently, a busy schedule equates to a cluttered house for me, and it felt good clean.

Sunday was a rare day that I didn’t have anywhere to go or anything I had committed to attending. So, I started cleaning. First in my home office and then into the dining room of doom that has been a storage area since we moved.

I’m amazed at some of the things that I found in the piles of papers and books that made the move or had accumulated since. Papers that apparently were important in 2015, COVID-era masks and books that I hadn't and will never read.

Isn’t it astonishing what we allow to clutter our spaces or our minds?

I suspect that in addition to my mental, physical and emotional exhaustion from the busy summer, the clutter in my home and thoughts are the root of my anger.

Then, as if my phone could tell what I was thinking, I get this text. “Perhaps you’ve been in a season when you’ve caught yourself thinking or even saying to someone, 'I don’t know what to do, and I don’t feel like I’m hearing from God.' Could it be because you are not showing up and creating space to hear from Him? God shows up every time you do. He never misses an invitation to be with His beloved children.”

God tells us in Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Why can’t I remember that until I’m so fried that it hurts?

I’ve hit the reset button again and fully intend to pause more often. I might need to post this on my mirror or something. This is hard for me. It feels like giving up control, but truth be told, I’m not in control of anything but my attitude and my effort.

“Pause. You don’t always have to be doing something. You are allowed to slow down; you are allowed to take breaks from never-ending checklists and long to-do lists. You are allowed to take a break simply to be with yourself and your own thoughts. With busy days, endless distractions, and so many notifications, taking breaks from consuming and doing necessary for your soul.” (Walk the Earth)

“Renewal is what happens when you realize that some of this stuff you’ve been carrying around doesn’t matter.” (Rob Bell)