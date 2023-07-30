Every year around fair time I use this space to write about all the benefits of 4-H and FFA. I usually talk about the amazing learning that has taken place because of a livestock project or all the lifelong lessons youth have gained from showing. I know I did.

This year, however, I benefitted from some very valuable lessons that will benefit me for many years.

One of the things that is new and valuable knowledge is that the wall of the shower is the perfect distance away from the toilet. The reason that I know this will become apparent as my story progresses.

I love the fair. I love the kids and watching them with their projects. I love talking with them and hearing what they are excited about, and I love doing what I can do to support them.

As a 4-H volunteer of over 20 years, I have found that Tuesday and Wednesday are usually about helping with organization in the 4-H Inc. Building.

This year I was thankful for the air conditioning. I answered questions and handed out t-shirts and passes to the grandstand. I supported the bake sale and of course the concession stand with a couple of brownies and root beer floats.

By Wednesday afternoon I headed into the heat in the main barn for the bucket calf show.

Thursday morning I packed a case of water on ice and got to the fairgrounds early. The dairy show is my most favorite part of the fair. All those beautiful Holsteins. My best childhood memories are around dairy cows.

I don’t know that I really started feeling warm until we were well into the dairy goat show. By the stocker feeder show at 1 p.m. it was really uncomfortable. I don’t know how warm it was inside the building, but outside was 103 degrees.

My self-appointed job during the livestock shows is simple. I keep a record of the ribbon placings and all the outstanding exhibitors by breed. I answer questions as I’m able and I make certain the judge and ring volunteers stay hydrated.

By the sheep show at 5:30 I was tired, but around 6:30 I knew I was beginning to experience a medical emergency. I had just handed the judge water and put ice on the back of my neck. Suddenly I had chills, my teeth were chattering and hands shaking uncontrollably.

Once I got to a chair, I had some very caring people trying to get me to the help I needed. By the time I arrived at the fair office, I knew this was serious. I don’t have a lot of memory of the next few hours, but I do remember being a little agitated and extremely scared.

My husband was called. EMT’s arrived. Vital signs that didn’t sound very good were a part of conversation. So many questions and even more at the hospital until they finally released me to go home and sleep for the majority of Friday and Saturday.

Nausea, vomiting, severe headaches and dizziness are all part of the fun of heat exhaustion. None of which I ever hope to experience to that degree ever again! Oh, and irritability.

What I now understand about myself is that I have zero self-preservation skills. None. Never have and it’s amazing that I have made it 52 years. (My age is one of the questions people kept asking me!)

I also learned that I have amazing friends and people that generally care about me and my well-being throughout this experience.

Also, electrolytes are extremely important.