One of the benefits of being involved in a lot of community efforts is the having a variety of experiences.

Last week I had the opportunity to attend the Teammates Mentoring Program Annual Conference in Lincoln. Usually it’s held the week of the Gage County Fair and sometimes I am only able to go for a few hours.

There is something about being in the same place as a couple hundred other people who are working towards the same purpose that sets me on fire with ideas and a renewed energy. Several speaker’s points stand out in my mind from the conference.

First was the note that “we can all learn from each other." They were talking about doing training for new mentors, but this really makes me think of all the 4-H youth that are getting ready for the fair.

The ribbon placing may seem important at that moment in time, but we all learn from each other. I heard several adults say they learned the most from the white ribbon they received at the fair when they were young.

It’s true in everyday life too. We all have lessons to be learned and while 4-H give youth a safe place to receive that education, we can all learn from each other.

The second memorable piece from the conference that sticks out in my mind is “by investing in another person we can create a ripple effect.” The speaker was making a statement about the purpose of the local chapter board, but isn’t it true in our lives?

Actually it’s built into the Teammates Mission Statement: to positively impact the world by inspiring students to reach their full potential through mentoring.

There about a 1,000 other organizations and examples that I can think of right off the top of my head that have a ripple effect just by what they do every day. That excites me!

During one of the breakout sessions there was a person wearing a t-shirt that said “The greatest human need is to be heard.” Think about that for just a second.

We all want and need to be heard. Every. Single. Person. We all deserve to have a voice and later in the day I heard that it matters how we talk to ourselves.

This stuck with me:

“You are doing a great job. You are good enough. You matter. Your work matters. You make a difference. Your impact is limitless.”

How powerful would it be if I woke up thinking about that every morning? The speaker went on to say how important it was to say good morning to ourselves in the mirror in a kind and loving way.

We talked about youth mental health, our well-being, professional development and changing the way we ask questions over the course of the two days.

For example, instead of “Do you know what you want to do?” ask “What are three things you want your future to include?”

The presenter went on to share about intentional impact and a focus on strengths and talents. She was referring to the top five strengths from the Strengths Finder that we had all done, but pointed out that we can all be intentional about affirming the positive we see in others.

“The more you do what you do best, the more hopeful you are.” (Don Clifton)

I am full of hope.

My challenge to you is to think about your strengths and gifts. How can use that to impact our community? Where are you making a difference or where could you help create a ripple effect for youth?