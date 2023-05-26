Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Microchipping pets has become increasingly important in recent years. It is widely recognized as a valuable tool for pet identification and reunification. In fact having a registered microchip makes it 2.5x as likely that a missing pet will get back home again!

A microchip is a small electronic device, about the size of a grain of rice, that is implanted under the skin of an animal. It can't track an animal or transmit a signal long distance but it does include a unique identification number that needs to be registered in an online database such as HomeAgain or 24Pet with the owner's contact information and even important health information. That microchip can be scanned by a veterinarian or animal shelter using a handheld scanner in close proximity to the pet and then contact info retrieved from the registered database.

It is so important in reuniting lost pets that every animal adopted from the Beatrice Humane Society AND we offer microchipping to any animals of the general public, every day, any time we are open! We see the value of a microchip every time a microchipped pet comes to our shelter and gets reunited before their photo even gets posted online, we see it when a cat is found thousands of miles away and able to be reunited after being missing for 5 years, we see it when there are custody disputes over pets and so many more situations. Because of their importance, our new Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic (https://www.beatricehumanesociety.org/spay-neuter-clinic/) will be microchipping every pet getting spayed or neutered! We want your pet where it belongs, at home, safe, with the people that love them!

Here are some important facts about Microchips:

Microchips are one of the only forms of permanent identification- Unlike collars and tags that can be lost or removed, a microchip provides a permanent form of identification for a pet. It is a secure and reliable method of ensuring that lost or stolen animals can be traced back to their owners.

In the case of an emergency, a microchip could quite literally save your pets life- While we don’t like to envision the worst case scenarios, if a lost pet is injured or in need of immediate medical attention and brought to a veterinary clinic without any identification, scanning for a microchip can provide vital information about the pet's owners including contact information and information about the pet too including medical history, allergies, and any special care requirements. This can help veterinarians make informed decisions and provide prompt and appropriate treatment even when a pet is lost.

Microchipping serves as a preventive measure against animal theft. Unfortunately, pet theft is a distressing reality in our society, as animals can be targeted for various illicit purposes. Microchipping provides a reliable method of proof of ownership, making it difficult for thieves to sell or claim stolen pets as their own. By participating in National Microchip Month, your pet will be just a little more protected from people with nefarious intent.

Accurate identification: Collars and tags can be easily altered or falsified, leading to potential confusion or misidentification of pets. A microchip eliminates this risk by providing a reliable and tamper-proof form of identification. This is particularly important in cases of mistaken ownership or disputed ownership, where a microchip can provide concrete evidence of ownership.

Microchipping should be considered an essential practice in pet care and we hope we have a rush on microchip placements next week because of this article. In celebration of National Microchip Month the Beatrice Humane Society will discount our microchip cost from our normal and very inexpensive $25 down to $20 until July 4, which is the biggest day for stray dogs all year long. Get ready now, get your pet microchipped and then enjoy your holiday with a little more peace of mind knowing your pet is protected from the unpredictable! Call us to set up a time to bring your pet in- 402-228-9100- hope to see you soon!