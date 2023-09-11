This has been a weekend of remembering. I spent time working with my brother, husband and son collecting the final hay crop of the season.

On Friday evening we baled and put a few small square bales of alfalfa in the barn for later this winter. We spent most of Saturday collecting large round bales and were able to fit them in the barn too. It was a lot of work, but it was also good for my mind and soul.

I have been the designated tractor driver since I was old enough to drive. I think I was about eight years old when my dad started coaching me how to maneuver the tractor, baler and rack through the hay fields.

Usually my dad and one of my cousins that was around for the summer worked at stacking the hay on the rack. I think those days in the hot sun may have been when I started praying. I prayed that the loads would only be four rows high, but often they would be as many as six layers. It seemed really high for a child.

I can probably credit my tractor driving experiences for strategic thinking skills. I prayed for only right turns and would carefully count out the windrows and plan for space to turn. Turning left would likely mean that I would miss a part of the beginning of the windrow with the baler. Not something the tractor driver of the day would brag about.

I remember my dad giving me hand signals from the rack to help me be a better tractor driver. Working with my dad are among my favorite childhood memories.

As I bounced across the field collecting big round bales I was surprised at what I remembered. The location of the deepest ditches and how to shift gears and use the throttle and clutch while in the road gear.

I was also surprised at how easy it was for me to climb up to the seat. I know that I’m not as limber as I was years ago, so it must have just been muscle memory that got me up and down.

I also remembered what I didn’t like about tractor driving. The seat has never been comfortable, it doesn’t matter how many times we change it. It also suddenly became very evident that I had forgotten how much I disliked the smell of diesel exhaust.

A lot of things have changed in the way we collect hay since I was a child. We use an attachment on the skid steer to pick up the bales and put them on a hay rack. The same tool takes them off the hay rack and stacks them in the barn, but even with the automation there is still tractor driving that needs to be done.

On Sunday morning my pastor talked about remembering in the context of the Last Supper as a part of his sermon.

“Remembering shapes how we live,” he said.

He went on to say that God calls us to remember. While he was specifically talking about communion and the significance of remembering what God has done for us, I found myself thinking about how those early tractor driving experiences shaped my life.

I’ve observed the changing of many seasons from the Allis Chalmers. Some of those seasons have been hard.

Another phrase I remember Pastor Josh say was “a thankful life.”

My time on that tractor was more than just getting the hay in the barn. It shaped the person I am. In remembering, I’m living a thankful life.