On Sept. 14, Big Give Gage is back.

Big Give Gage is a 24-hour time of giving where Gage County area supporters are invited to give back to their favorite local charities and stretch your giving even further.

The Beatrice Humane Society is participating and would love to have your support. This year we are handing the fundraising reigns over to the dogs!

Last year over 500 dogs walked through our front doors needing safety, food, shelter and love. We are committed to providing the best stay for each animal entering our shelter whether it is an overnight stay for a stray being reunited with their family or a complex medical or behavior case that stays with us for weeks or months. This year’s project will benefit all shelter dogs by renovating our dog play yards to provide a play structure and shade as they enjoy the five and a half acres of play area with employees, volunteers and other dogs.

We are fundraising to purchase three XL Hammie’s Tunnel Houses at $3,590 each for each of our three large grass play yards, for a total cost of $10,770. These Tunnel houses will stand about 3 feet tall and are made from concrete meaning the dogs can run under them, jump and play on top of them, or take a snooze in the shade under them when they have had enough play!

Our fundraising goal for Big Give Gage is $9,000 so we can purchase three play and shade structures and provide landscaping rock under the structure to discourage weed and grass growth so our dogs can make the best use out of these tunnels! We already have over $2,500 committed to this project. We know it is important and we are hoping you will help us make this improvement for our shelter dogs.

We are committed to providing the best shelter experience for every dog that enters our shelter, that can mean special accommodations, extra snuggle time, special diets, and even rules for visitors if they benefit our dogs. Back at the start of COVID we closed our dog kennels to the public as a public health decision, but we found that our dogs LOVED it! They slept more, they rested better, they settled more and they even started playing in their kennels with toys we regularly leave with them. Most importantly, they weren’t spending 6 hours every day stressed by visitors, barking, cowering, or any of the other mix of behaviors they previously offered while we were open. We adjusted our adoption process to allow our potential adopters adequate time and individualized staff attention to meet the dogs outside of their kennels.

Currently our outdoor space is 100% exposed to the elements, wind, rain, snow and even the hot summer sun. As a shelter we know that this isn't ideal, but we have created management plans to minimize the effects on the dogs. During temperature extremes or severe weather, we limit the dogs time outside, and in the heat of the summer we use kiddie swimming pools that are refilled with cool water daily. We have also attempted to provide extra shade and wind blocks with tarps on the fences, but the longevity of those in the Nebraska wind is understandably short. The Hammie's Tunnel House is concrete based and heavy enough to not be affected by Nebraska winds, rain or even tornados and should provide many years of shade and fun.

Your donation during Big Give Gage will help us continue to provide the highest level of care to the animals entrusted to us as we strive to be the best no-time limit shelter in Nebraska. Donations online can be submitted from now until the 14th through the website below. To donate in person on the day of the event, please visit Vintage Venue on Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While you are checking out our Big Give Gage webpage, make sure to check out some of the other amazing non-profits that are helping to make Beatrice and Gage County into the amazing community we are today and please donate to their amazing causes as well. With over 70 non-profits participating, we are a very lucky community to be so well supported, it is donation events like these that allow us to continue to serve our communities!