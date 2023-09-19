Adding a new member to the family is so exciting! If you already have a child that is 2 years old or above, sharing this exciting news can have its difficulties. How and when you share the news with your child is a personal decision for each family to make, however here are some tips that might make it easier.

Make your older child feel special by providing small tasks

Having a sibling can be difficult for your older child because babies require a lot of attention and caregiving. Your child might feel left out and with this can cause them to act out, have excessive display of emotions, or seek praise. Involving your child can help with these big feelings that might arise. Give them small tasks such as preparing the diaper station, holding the bottle, setting up toys in the baby’s room. These tasks to help the baby will make them feel valuable, important and that the whole family is involved.

Interactions with baby

It is beneficial to have your other child interact with baby before they are born. Some ways to do this are having your child talk to your baby bump or read a book together. If you know the name, you can have your child say it when talking. Ask your older child what kind of things they are excited to do with their sibling.

Schedule one-on-one time with your older child

Having a baby will take up a lot of time, but it’s important that you still find some quality time to spend one-on-one with your other child. Have a time to go to the park, play a game, read a book or simply listen to them, this will help them see that even though there is a new member in the family, they still have your love and attention.

Promoted to big brother or big sister

There are some concrete materials that help share the news such as a t-shirt or a certificate that says promoted to big sister/big brother. These are also great to get your child excited, when giving these items take some time to sit down and talk about what it really means and the expectations you have and explain how some things might be different. Another great idea is to read books regarding the topic, here are a few: How to be a Big Brother by Marilynn James, How to be a Big Sister by Marilynn James and Waiting for Baby by Rachel Fueller.

These are a few ideas of how to help introduce a baby into the family. If you have any questions, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.