Happy Fourth of July- I'd like to introduce myself. I’m a red lab and my family calls me Gus. With this exciting holiday soon here, I wanted to remind my family (and all of you) of a few things to keep our furry population safe.

1. Keep us out of the heat

I, as a dog, do not sweat the way humans do which makes us much more susceptible to overheating. Hot cars, pavement, and lack of shade can be really bad for me. If you see me panting, its probably time to move inside where I can sprawl out in the air-conditioning and cool off. If I am too hot to drink water, call my vet for additional advice. Heat stroke in dogs can be life threatening! My vet gives the best advice (and cookies!)

2. Loud Noises and big groups of people are scary

Fireworks and thunderstorms can be unpredictable and loud, and I sometimes forget that I am safe. Some of us also are overwhelmed or overly excited by a large crowd of people and some humans aren’t comfortable or confident interacting with me which makes me nervous. So please keep us indoors preferably with some type of barrier so we don’t dart outside and get loose. Keeping us indoors also keeps us safe from exposed hazards such as hot BBQs, alcohol, toxic “people food”, glow sticks, firecrackers/sparklers, and more. Make sure to clean up after the festivities as you know I like to taste everything!

3. Create A Comfortable Environment

Giving us our favorite blanket, cool water and our favorite toys, are the best ways to ensure a feeling of happiness and safety. White noise- I really the soft rain sounds- music to drown out the unfamiliar sound of fireworks would also be great such as a fan, YouTube, or soft music. If you feel like I can’t get comfortable or will have a hard time adjusting, send me on my own vacation to doggie daycare or spa away from the loud noises and parties!

4. I need my Collar and Tags- and a Microchip

Make sure I can get home to you if I get lost. Wearing a collar with up-to-date contact information will make it easier and faster for someone to help get me home. My microchip will provide extra information should I lose my collar. I almost forgot! Have a recent photo of me, just in case I do get out with a brief description of me ready for the authorities or animal control. Also contact them right away if I go missing. In Beatrice call the non-emergency police number 402-223-4080 and the Humane Society at 402-228-9100 to leave lost reports if I go missing.

5. Caution when you take me outside

I know it can be tough to keep me inside the whole time, so if I do have to go out keep in mind the following things. Keep me on a leash and make sure someone who knows my behaviors and tendencies is with me (probably an adult!). We want to make sure someone can comfort me if do get scared or spooked.

6. Water Fun

I love the water! There are so many things to do at the river or lake. Keep an eye out for things I might put in my mouth that I shouldn’t, (fishing lures, bones, rocks and sticks are some common ones!) Make sure you are aware of our furry friend neighbors if I’m going to be off leash! Know my swimming capabilities, some of us dogs are better at it than others so please give me the right gear if needed! If we are on the boat, make sure that we wear a pet life jacket just in case we fall in and we are far from the boat. I may be a good swimmer but I could get tired or scared and have difficulty swimming. Keep me clear of boats propellers or anything that could potentially pull me under. Also check with local park rangers about harmful algae blooms before we go in the water. I don’t know much, but my poodle friend ended up very sick in the hospital after drinking from a pond with it. They say it doesn’t take much and can be life threatening… and since I want to be here for all the boating and water adventures in the future its good to be safe!

7. My Friends!

I know we all love a party but you got to know who you are inviting. Make sure that all visiting pets are healthy, vaccinated and will all get along so we will have a good time. Some of my friends get timid or scared around others dogs and would prefer to stay home in a comfy area rather than be stressed out with multiple animals, so just want to keep them in mind!

I hope you and furry friends have a very fun and SAFE summer!

See you around! Bark Bark Bark!