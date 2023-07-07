The warm days of summer have all of us eager to get outside and enjoy it, but that summer fun can be dashed quickly when a pet goes missing. Here are some tips and tricks to prevent them from being lost and get them back home safely if they do go missing.

One in three pets will go missing at some point in their life, worse yet, if your pet isn’t microchipped or wearing a collar with tags it has an 85% chance it won’t be reunited with you. Wearing a collar with tags with current information is the fastest way to get your pet back home.

As humans and dog parents we are notorious for not being super observant. Right now, while you are reading this, call your pet over here for some snuggles and check that collar and tags. Is it worn? Can you still read the letters and numbers? Have any tags fallen off? Are the phone numbers still in service? If the answer is yes! Thank you from your local shelter. If the answer is no, go online right now, or get your shoes on and get ready to go to the store, because your pet needs those things corrected and soon! You won’t be able to forgive yourself if something happens to your pet and you could have prevented it with something as easy and simple as a new collar or tags!

Microchips are a permanent form of id that can serve as a fantastic backup for your collar and tags. Microchips can’t get worn or fall off and get lost which is a huge benefit! But what is a microchip? Microchips are a very small (about the size of a grain of rice) set of electric circuits. It doesn’t have a power source and can’t be used to track your pet like a GPS tracker, but it can be incredibly helpful if your pet ends up at a shelter. Scanning the pet with a microchip reader sends energy down to the microchip and once the microchip receives enough energy it shoots a number back to the scanner. We can look that number up with the microchip company to find the animals information and owners information for a fast reunion. We place microchips for $25 with the regristration included every day we are open at the shelter. We also place and register microchips in every pet spayed and neutered through our low cost spay neuter clinic. Call us at 402-228-9100 to schedule an appointment for spaying/neutering with a microchip or microchipping by itself! We are committed to getting your pet back home to you and microchips are one if the most reliable ways to make that happen.

So we have talked about what to do to get your pet back home before they go missing, but what do you do after they have gone missing?

My dog is missing, what should I do?

1. A whole home search, don’t forget your yard, garage, sheds, window wells, ponds and anywhere else they may be able to get into but not back out of

2. Alert Animal Control (402-223-4080) and the Beatrice Humane Society (402-228-9100)

3. Get your neighborhood on the lookout. Walking door to door, especially if your dog is dog friendly and talking to all of your neighbors especially those with other dogs. Make sure to leave your number so they know how to get ahold of you if they spot your pup.

4. Use social media! Facebook and Instagram can be great tools. Local neighborhood watch groups and lost and found pet groups are a good place to share your post.

5. Call surrounding animal shelters to leave lost reports. A large dog can run 10+ miles a day. They could be found in the next county or even another state!!!

6. Keep looking. Especially with fireworks and summer celebrations, dogs can be overwhelmed and may not come out to people right away, and may not even recognize you as you call to them. There are even times they will revert to their flight or fight mode and act almost completely wild. In some extreme cases, they may even need to be trapped. We can help even in these extreme cases, so call us if you think your pet needs something like that!

My cat is missing, what should I do?

1. A whole home search, don’t forget crawl spaces, washers, dryers, attics, cabinets and any other hidey holes they may be napping in.

2. Alert Animal Control (402-223-4080) and the Beatrice Humane Society (402-228-9100)

3. Get your neighborhood on the lookout. Walking door to door with a flier with your phone number on it is most effective.

4. Put out something that smells like comfort for them to know they are home and food and water bowls. We know about the old wives tale of using their litterbox, but, no one enjoys the smell of their own poo and more importantly, it might signal to a predator that there is fresh meat around! Stinky bedding from their favorite person, their favorite cat bed or their scratching post will be much more likely to provide a scent that is uniquely comforting to them without attracting predators.

5. If you are able to leave the door or window they got out of open, they will often sneak back in when things are calm and quiet. Though definitely be cautious if you have other pets! This can make a tough situation even worse if another pet gets out.

6. The use of game camera or wifi cameras to monitor the feeding areas and the door or window they could have snuck out are sometimes invaluable to finding your pet. One family found their cat at 4am because they were able to set a motion alert on their wifi camera! Many indoor cats will become overwhelmed outdoors and hide and will only come out to eat/drink/try and sneak back inside when it is quiet and calm late at night.

7. Use social media! Facebook and Instagram can be great tools. Local neighborhood watch groups and lost and found pet groups are a good place to share your post.

8. Call surrounding animal shelters to leave lost reports and ask about stray holds. Cats are particularly challenging in shelter as a brown tabby may match 10+ lost reports. You should visit the shelters often to check rather than trusting a lost report.

9. Keep looking. Most lost cats won’t show up at the shelter until 3 weeks or longer after they go missing. Indoor cats can be overwhelmed and will not come out to people right away. There are even times they will revert to their feral cat mode and act almost completely wild. In some extreme cases, they may even need to be trapped. We can help even in these extreme cases, so call us if you think your pet needs something like that!