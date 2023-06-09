My dog Bella, who recently passed away at the age of 14, definitely had a face only a mother could love. She was a mixed breed dog, a cross between a pug and a poodle. A pug-a poo. To me she was absolutely adorable. I loved her bulging eyes, her underbite with crooked teeth and the face that looked like she may have accidently run into a wall and smashed it. I gave her the name of Bella because it means beautiful and she was always beautiful to me.

I would guess that is how the owners of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest winner feels also. This year on June 23, 2023 at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, another ‘ugly’ dog will be declared the winner.

The annual contest is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs but to emphasize the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting, particularly rescue and mixed-breed dogs.

The winner from last year’s event, Mr. Happy Face, an almost-hairless 17-year-old rescue dog with a protruding tongue, was rescued from a hoarding situation and adopted from a shelter in Arizona in 2021.

June 20th is considered the Ugliest Dog Day. So why should we celebrate the ugliest dog day? First, it celebrates what’s inside, not outside. Dogs are the most loving, loyal creatures. They don’t care how their owners look, so why should we care about their less than perfect features? Even if it doesn’t fit the conventional definition of “beauty,” the bond that forms between the owner and their beloved pooch is truly irreplaceable. Secondly, it brings awareness to homeless pets. Unfortunately, dogs that may be considered not so cute or cuddly often have a harder time being adopted. In all reality, all a shelter dog wants is for you to show them kindness and love.

What could you do to help advocate for the animals in shelters that may have a harder time being adopted on the Ugliest Dog Day? You could take pictures of your dog or dogs you see in your neighborhood, out and about, enjoying their doggie lives, share it on social media and invite your friends to share photos of their dogs. In their post, they could give a shout out to their local humane society to help bring awareness to the animals that need adopting. You could collect pet supplies to donate to the Beatrice Humane Society or consider becoming a volunteer or foster family for an animal.

Loving a dog that may have a hairless body, missing teeth, a tongue that hangs out all the time, little bumps on their skin or any other condition which might give them the description of not being the prettiest pup should remind us all of the importance of celebrating the imperfections that make up special and unique. Consider coming by the Beatrice Humane Society and taking a look at all of our great animals who are looking for their forever family to come and take them home.