12 days of Christmas

*On the fourth day of Christmas, four strays came through our door. They met the staff and settled in, and their spirits began to soar.

*On the fifth day of Christmas, there appeared beneath the tree a feline’s dream of a playtime toy…a Kuranda plastic tree. (Check out the Kuranda website if you would like to donate a tree.)

*On the sixth day of Christmas, there appeared a doggie throng. They saw they were gifted with a box of toys known as KONGS. (They are a little pricey but very much appreciated by our canine guests.)

*On the seventh day of Christmas beneath the shelter tree were paper towels and hand soap to be used by employees. (Can always use donations of both.)

*On the eighth day of Christmas a volunteer did say, “I can do whatever you need…I’ll help in any way.”

*The ninth day was amazing as anyone could see. Nine lab mix pups came through the door and were cute as they could be. (Stay tuned for updates on adopting these adorable pups.)

*On the tenth day of Christmas the pups will see the vet. It’s time to neuter or spay them and make sure that they’re all set. (Make sure that your pets are spayed and neutered too.)