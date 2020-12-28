“The Twelve Days of Christmas” is always a popular carol this time of year, but are you aware of the truth behind the song?
Maybe you already knew that this English Christmas carol was first published in 1780, and perhaps had its origins in France. And you know that the song enumerates a series of gifts that “a true love” receives from her beau including such items as a partridge in a pear tree, five gold rings, eight maids a-milking, etc.
But did you know that the 12 days of Christmas are not the 12 days leading up to Christmas? That’s right…the 12 days actually are after Christmas with Christmas being Day Number One. That makes the 12th day January 6th – also known as Epiphany or the day when the three wise men supposedly arrive at the manger scene.
Let’s take a look at what the Twelve Days of Christmas might look like from the perspective of our friends at the Beatrice Animal Shelter.
12 Days – Shelter Style
*On the first day of Christmas, beneath the shelter tree, the cats and dogs were longing for their very own family.
*On the second day of Christmas, two cats sent out a plea, “We need kitty litter, and we need it desperately!” (Donations of litter gladly accepted.)
*On the third day of Christmas, three kittens meowed for food. “We love Purina kitten food…it really tastes so good.” (The shelter can always use Purina dog and puppy canned food and cat and kitten canned food.)
*On the fourth day of Christmas, four strays came through our door. They met the staff and settled in, and their spirits began to soar.
*On the fifth day of Christmas, there appeared beneath the tree a feline’s dream of a playtime toy…a Kuranda plastic tree. (Check out the Kuranda website if you would like to donate a tree.)
*On the sixth day of Christmas, there appeared a doggie throng. They saw they were gifted with a box of toys known as KONGS. (They are a little pricey but very much appreciated by our canine guests.)
*On the seventh day of Christmas beneath the shelter tree were paper towels and hand soap to be used by employees. (Can always use donations of both.)
*On the eighth day of Christmas a volunteer did say, “I can do whatever you need…I’ll help in any way.”
*The ninth day was amazing as anyone could see. Nine lab mix pups came through the door and were cute as they could be. (Stay tuned for updates on adopting these adorable pups.)
*On the tenth day of Christmas the pups will see the vet. It’s time to neuter or spay them and make sure that they’re all set. (Make sure that your pets are spayed and neutered too.)
*On the eleventh day of Christmas, beneath the shelter tree, adopters waited patiently to meet the new member of their family. (Check out our website to see which pets are waiting for a forever home.)
*The twelfth day of Christmas…and now the new year’s here. We thank you for your kindnesses and send a great big cheer. Happy new year!
Home for Christmas
A Christmas wish came true for two young feline friends at the Beatrice Animal Shelter. About two months ago, Felix and Noche came into the shelter separately with serious injuries. Both had been picked up off the streets of Beatrice and needed help.
Felix arrived in an emaciated condition with major injuries to two of his legs. It was touch and go for a while, but with lots of love and care from shelter staff, he was able to avoid an amputation and escaped the situation with only the loss of one toe.
Recuperating with Felix was Noche who was also found on the streets with a severely injured leg that needed to be amputated. The two little guys healed together and bonded as they became best friends. This would be a difficult split if the two were adopted separately.
Then, right before Christmas, their dreams came through. A very nice lady adopted both of the handsome black cats with yellow eyes, and the rest is history. The new year will be off to a great start for these very deserving fellows. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society website to see if your forever friend is waiting for you.