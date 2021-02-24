7 ways to keep veggies fun for kids

3) Let kids choose. Whether it’s at the farmers market, the grocery store, or in your refrigerator, letting kids choose makes them more likely to eat those veggies. Fun fact: Farmer Katie has observed that when given the choice, kids choose her purple bell peppers over any other color. Sometimes they just need the autonomy to try something new on their own.

4) Take the pressure off. Rather than forcing your kids to eat, focus on making mealtimes positive experiences. When you create a fun environment and foster connections with your kids, it’s easier for them to try new veggies without all the pressure.

5) Offer new veggies multiple times. Kids are more likely to learn to like new foods if they’re offered multiple times. Toddlers can learn to like a new food after 5-10 tries. Three and four-year-olds might need 15 opportunities. (Farmer Katie is still trying to learn to like beets. She’s at approximately 27 tries, but she’s even more stubborn than a four-year-old.)

6) Make veggies easy and available. Kids will be more likely to eat veggies if they are the snacks you provide for them. Keep your kitchen stocked with fruits and veggies, and your kids will learn to reach for healthy snacks. You can make it easy for them by having pre-cut veggies in a container they can access in the fridge.

7) Set a good example. Above all, kids learn by example. Be sure to model healthy eating habits in your own life. Let your kids come along on trips to the CSA farm, farmers market, or grocery store. Involve them in healthy meal prep. Eat meals together, and let them see you try new foods and load up on veggies. Your kids may not magically like broccoli, but if they watch you eat it, they might be more open to trying it themselves.

