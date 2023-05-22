This has been a week full of emotions. As I think about it, the month of May has been emotionally charged for the last ten years.

Last Thursday we worked the cow-calf pairs in preparation for them going to the pasture. Sending my kids out into the world is a little more difficult for me this year, although I’m not sure exactly why. I guess it’s just the month.

On Friday I went to a few graduation parties and besides being tired, I enjoyed seeing the graduates as they are celebrating the end of a chapter and the beginning of new adventures.

On Saturday my husband and I celebrated our 28th anniversary by attending our daughter’s graduation from the University of Nebraska with her bachelor’s degree in psychology.

I didn’t really want to spend the morning by going to the ceremony at Memorial Stadium and may have even commented to some of my friends that she probably didn’t need supervision to walk across the stage to pick up her diploma. She’s extremely independent (a little like her mom) and I was relatively certain she could handle it.

I’ve heard all the graduation speeches that I care to and wasn’t excited to sit all morning through another.

My husband even commented that sitting in the middle of Memorial Stadium with more than 2,000 graduate’s families was “an introvert’s nightmare” and he was experiencing that on a very personal level.

But then I heard the music as the graduates made their way into the stadium and I started to feel the tears welling up. Tears of pride for Elyse’s determination and her success. This degree is her accomplishment.

It took her 10 years to complete it, but she did it debt free which is important to her. In the middle of college classes, she worked a lot of hours as a waitress, had a baby and life happened.

At the end of the day, I’m glad she wanted us to come to the ceremony. Not every parent has that privilege. It was exactly where I needed to be on Saturday morning.

On Sunday I attended commencement ceremonies at Beatrice High School and although I knew some of the young people walking across the stage, I didn’t expect the emotional response that occurred.

I didn’t expect the tears that I felt surfacing when I heard the music and saw the young people walking down the aisle. But there it was.

Ten years ago, that had been our daughter graduating from high school.

Ten years ago, my dad had been in his last days on this earth and one of his goals was to see her graduate which he did. He passed on May 30th and my life changed forever. Even though he had been diagnosed for over two years, I never imagine a world without my dad.

I feel like I’ve been in a season of transition since that day. That is what my pastor called it during the sermon on Sunday and it suddenly made sense.

“When we move into the unknown, we are in a transition,” he said. “We’ve all be there and felt that inadequacy and uneasiness. That’s when Jesus shows up in our life. Don’t be afraid.”

Our graduates are in transition and while it’s exciting, it can also be terrifying. My hope is that as they experience life they will recognize and use their gifts in service to their community.

It’s also my prayer for myself during this extended season of transition.

“One of the hardest lessons in life is letting go.” (Unknown)