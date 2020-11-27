A thankful season

The Board of Directors is grateful to have the support of our local newspaper and radio station. Whether it’s explaining a new program or promoting a special event, our friends at the Daily Sun and KWBE are always obliging and helpful…and for that we are thankful.

Wills, Estates, and Memorials: Through the year we are honored and humbled to be named as the beneficiary of wills, estates, and memorials. Of course, we have no idea when these gifts are coming our way, but they are always put to good use and are much appreciated.

Many times, the benefactor has never adopted an animal from us or visited the shelter or supported any of our fundraisers. But they have believed in the work of the Beatrice Humane Society and have had a special place in their heart for lost and homeless animals.

Some benefactors have designated their memorials to go to the Humane Society, and others have left us their home or farmland or a percentage of their total estate. We are thankful for these special considerations and pledge to be good stewards of the monies given in the name of the deceased.

Our “gratitude list” goes on and on. There are so many kind and generous members of this community and beyond who support this organization and make it possible to save so many animals.

As we reflect upon our blessings during this Thanksgiving season, please know that we are grateful for you and any and everything you do for the critters. We give thanks for you.

