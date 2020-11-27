A thankful season

Thanksgiving 2020 is in the books, and even though it was unlike most Thanksgivings many of us have celebrated, it will certainly be memorable.
The “official” Thanksgiving has come and gone, but many of us are still reflecting on all the ways this pandemic has changed our lives and how we do things.
We have lost so many “normals” that we have always taken for granted like handshakes and hugs, sitting in a movie theater, dinner in a restaurant with friends and family, shopping on our own terms, and attending our favorite sporting events. Bummer!
But for most of us, there is still much to be thankful for. Those of us associated with the Beatrice Humane Society are aware of the adjustments we are all making, but we are also aware that we have been blessed in many ways.
As I reflect on the positive things that have happened this year, I am filled with gratitude to so many for helping the Beatrice Humane Society and the shelter it operates to accomplish its mission of helping lost and homeless animals. I am especially thankful for the following:
Foster Frenzy Program: In April, as the COVID-19 virus became a distinct threat, shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, realized that if her staff tested positive and had to quarantine, it would be very difficult to care for all the cats and dogs at the facility.
She very quickly and efficiently devised a plan to place the animals in foster care. Happily, almost 85 percent of those fosters were adopted by their foster families, and the remaining were adopted too. The program has been another reminder of how the people of this community respond to our calls for help to benefit our furry friends. If you have fostered or adopted during this pandemic, thank you.
Petsmart Adoption Program: Humane Society staff, volunteers, and board members are all so appreciative of one of our most successful programs. Petsmart’s two locations in Lincoln are instrumental in helping hundreds of adult cats and kittens find their forever homes.
Felines from our Beatrice shelter are housed and cared for at the Lincoln Petsmarts where they have a chance to meet and greet potential adopters. All applications are approved through our local shelter, and all adoption fees go to the Beatrice shelter.
This program has been instrumental in helping hundreds of cats find the perfect match each year. We are so thankful to have Petsmart as a partner in our adoption efforts.
Beatrice Daily Sun and KWBE Radio: Keeping the public informed is an important part of everything we do. Whether it’s our annual dessert and auction fundraiser, Doggie Swim Night at the water park, Camp Paw Paw summer classes, or a call for more volunteers, we need good publicity.
The Board of Directors is grateful to have the support of our local newspaper and radio station. Whether it’s explaining a new program or promoting a special event, our friends at the Daily Sun and KWBE are always obliging and helpful…and for that we are thankful.
Wills, Estates, and Memorials: Through the year we are honored and humbled to be named as the beneficiary of wills, estates, and memorials. Of course, we have no idea when these gifts are coming our way, but they are always put to good use and are much appreciated.
Many times, the benefactor has never adopted an animal from us or visited the shelter or supported any of our fundraisers. But they have believed in the work of the Beatrice Humane Society and have had a special place in their heart for lost and homeless animals.
Some benefactors have designated their memorials to go to the Humane Society, and others have left us their home or farmland or a percentage of their total estate. We are thankful for these special considerations and pledge to be good stewards of the monies given in the name of the deceased.
Our “gratitude list” goes on and on. There are so many kind and generous members of this community and beyond who support this organization and make it possible to save so many animals.
As we reflect upon our blessings during this Thanksgiving season, please know that we are grateful for you and any and everything you do for the critters. We give thanks for you.
