Activities to minimize screen time

School is out, summer is finally here, and that means children will be spending most of their time at home. During vacation, it is to be expected that children increase screen time while at home. Nowadays, even preschool age children are spending more time in front of a tv or tablet. Screen time increases a sedentary lifestyle and has been negatively associated with different health outcomes. It is important children start experiencing outdoor time and physical activity at a young age. With that, here are some fun and simple outdoor activity ideas for summer.

Shower Curtain Painting

This is an easy and fun activity you can set up in your backyard. The materials you will need include a clear shower curtain, different colors of paint, and paintbrushes. Start by threading string or twine through the holes in the shower curtain and then tie it to the posts of a fence or string the curtain between two trees. Next, set up paint in plastic containers and children can start creating their own masterpiece!

Obstacle Course

This activity will get your children moving! There is a variety of materials that you may have right in your home that can be easily utilized to create your own fun obstacle course. Consider common items such as a cardboard box, hula hoop, soccer ball, and mat to create the obstacles. To give an example, your child starts the course by hopping in and out of the hula hoop, then jumping like a frog to the cardboard box, travelling through the cardboard box (like a tunnel), rolling on the mat, bear crawling to the soccer ball, and kicking the ball and completing the course. You can rearrange the course in a different order or make it more challenging as the activity progresses.

Nature Walk

A nature walk can be walking in your backyard, in the neighborhood, or the park. During your walk, pick up leaves, rocks, sticks, and at the end talk about what you gathered. While walking, it is also a good opportunity for children to listen to their surroundings and it is an opportunity to talk about the animals, vehicles, and flowers they observe.

These are some of the many activities you can do with your children during the summer. Not only are you minimizing screen time, but your child will strengthen their large and small muscles, develop language skills, and creativity. If you have any questions, you may contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson, and the Southeast area.

