Adopt a cat this month
View Comments

Adopt a cat this month

{{featured_button_text}}

In this time of social distancing, there is one group of the population that is definitely not taking the idea to heart. I can hear the wheels turning as you think, “What group might that be?” And the answer is…our feline friends.

Yes, it’s “kitten season," and, therefore, it is not a coincidence that American Humane has designated June as Adopt-a-Cat Month. It’s the time of year that marks the birth of new kittens everywhere across the country, and many of them end up in animal shelters.

According to American Humane, “Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters, but a lack of foot traffic, funding, and supplies at many shelters struggling to maintain operations during the Covid-19 pandemic further threaten these beautiful animals and their hopes to find a forever home.”

Foster a feline

Virus or no virus, the kittens are coming into the world, and they and their mamas need some help. Thanks to the Beatrice Humane Society’s “Foster Frenzy” program, many cats and kittens were placed in foster homes when the shelter went into a revised operational format in April.

Happily, many of the foster placements resulted in permanent adoptions, and it turned out to be a win-win for all involved. However, there are still many cats and kittens coming into shelters needing help.

As mama cats are delivering litters now, it is important to know what to do if you find a feline family in your yard, under your porch, or in a window well. Keep in mind that just because you see or hear baby kittens, it does not mean that they have been abandoned.

Mom may be in the process of moving the babies to a new location, or she may be out looking for food for the family. Be mindful of the situation, but don’t do anything in haste such as scooping up the kittens and moving them. If you are uncertain about what to do, call the shelter and ask for advice.

If you would like to make a difference during kitten season, there are three things you might consider doing. First, check into becoming a foster home. The Beatrice Animal Shelter provides the food and kitty litter and supplies and pays for any medical expenses that arise.

The foster family provides the love and daily care. Socializing the animals also helps to make them more adoptable when they return to the shelter…IF the foster does not decide to keep their furry friend. Foster applications are available online at the Beatrice Humane Society website.

Donations and you

Secondly, if fostering is not an option, you might consider making a monetary donation to the shelter. Because of the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, the status of the Humane Society’s annual “Paws-itively Desserts and More” major fundraiser is still uncertain. If the event is canceled, it will be a definite loss for the organization. All donations of money or shelter supplies are appreciated.

And third, one of the most effective tools to promote the animals at the Beatrice Animal Shelter is YOU. Every time you share a photo of a shelter animal or an announcement about an upcoming shelter event or a positive comment about the wonderful critters at our facility, you are helping to find forever homes for those pets.

Irresistible Iris

One such animal that benefited from coming through our doors is Iris, a beautiful long-haired female feline. Iris came into the shelter this past November as a skinny, older stray with serious mouth issues. According to shelter manager, Carlee Fiddes, Iris required extensive dental procedures that resulted in having all her teeth removed.

Even though she had a rather “gummy” appearance, adopters Paul and Cassie loved her anyway, and Iris moved into her forever home. Not long after that, Iris’ humans adopted a kitten, and Iris soon had a new best friend. The scraggly, skinny Iris blossomed into a beauty. “She’s truly been a joy to have and is the sweetest girl,” said Paul and Cassie.

Thanks to many caring individuals who were willing to help, Iris had a second chance at a good life in a loving home. Check out the Beatrice Humane Society website and meet the other cats and kittens that are looking for love and are available for adoption. Your life will be forever enriched.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering is honoring
Columnists

Remembering is honoring

  • Updated

Like a lot of other people, I spent a portion of my weekend adorning gravestones with flowers. Every cemetery that I visited had a colorful ar…

Tips for a better garden
Columnists

Tips for a better garden

Spring is a wonderful time of the year! After a long, cold winter, it is always so wonderful to be able to get outside again and start working…

What do you value?
Columnists

What do you value?

There have been many words to describe this time, but perhaps the one I hear most often is “uncertain.” And I don’t disagree that there is a l…

Commentary: Does Biden take black voters for granted? His latest gaffe makes it seem that way
Columnists

Commentary: Does Biden take black voters for granted? His latest gaffe makes it seem that way

If Joe Biden is counting on African American votes to win the White House in November, he may want to reboot his outreach strategy. During a radio interview Friday morning with Charlamagne tha God on the nationally syndicated, "The Breakfast Club," Biden said that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." It took a handful of nanoseconds for the ...

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

+10
Commentary: Lockdowns haven't proved they're worth the havoc
Columnists

Commentary: Lockdowns haven't proved they're worth the havoc

My junior and senior years in high school were 1968 and 1969; five decades later, I can still remember some of the main events of that era: the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, the bombing of Cambodia, the Apollo 8 spaceflight that orbited the moon, and Woodstock, which I pleaded with my parents to let me attend. (They said no.) In my personal life, I remember ...

+4
Commentary: Awaiting a vaccine for racism
Columnists

Commentary: Awaiting a vaccine for racism

  • Updated

was bittersweet for me. I was haunted by the image of an unarmed black man wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, jogging down the road toward two armed white men, one with a shotgun and the other with a .357 Magnum. Eight years before, I was similarly traumatized by the death of an unarmed black teenager wearing a hooded sweatshirt with candy, soda and a cellphone in hand. As ...

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart
Columnists

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart

The disproportionate COVID-19-related death rates and job losses suffered by communities of color in the United States are a stark reminder of the glaring systemic inequities baked into our economy. Getting back to "normal" will only serve to deepen these disparities. Instead, we need a top-to-bottom shift in our economy that puts the health, prosperity and resilience of all people - whatever ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News