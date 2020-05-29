Adopt a cat this month

As mama cats are delivering litters now, it is important to know what to do if you find a feline family in your yard, under your porch, or in a window well. Keep in mind that just because you see or hear baby kittens, it does not mean that they have been abandoned.

Mom may be in the process of moving the babies to a new location, or she may be out looking for food for the family. Be mindful of the situation, but don’t do anything in haste such as scooping up the kittens and moving them. If you are uncertain about what to do, call the shelter and ask for advice.

If you would like to make a difference during kitten season, there are three things you might consider doing. First, check into becoming a foster home. The Beatrice Animal Shelter provides the food and kitty litter and supplies and pays for any medical expenses that arise.

The foster family provides the love and daily care. Socializing the animals also helps to make them more adoptable when they return to the shelter…IF the foster does not decide to keep their furry friend. Foster applications are available online at the Beatrice Humane Society website.

Donations and you