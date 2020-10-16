It’s October, and that means it’s once again Adopt-a-Dog Month. Since 1981, American Humane has celebrated the month in an effort to help the estimated three to four million animals waiting in shelters to find the forever homes that they so richly deserve.

Our Beatrice Animal Shelter is the perfect place to start your search for a canine companion. Dogs of all sizes, shapes, colors, and personalities would love to meet you. You can even bring your family dogs to the shelter to make sure all parties involved are compatible.

When adopting a dog from our local shelter, keep in mind that it has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated for rabies, checked for worms and parasites, and evaluated by a veterinarian. The shelter staff will make every effort to make the adoption process a positive experience and to give you as much information as possible about the animal you would like to adopt.

American Hero Dog

American Humane, the organization that sponsors Adopt-a-Dog Month, will honor seven courageous canines whose work has improved and saved lives. The special television show will be broadcast on Monday, October 19th at 7 p.m. CDT on the Hallmark Channel. Tune in to meet the 2020 American Hero Dog. You will be amazed by these canine heroes.