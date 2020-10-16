It’s October, and that means it’s once again Adopt-a-Dog Month. Since 1981, American Humane has celebrated the month in an effort to help the estimated three to four million animals waiting in shelters to find the forever homes that they so richly deserve.
Our Beatrice Animal Shelter is the perfect place to start your search for a canine companion. Dogs of all sizes, shapes, colors, and personalities would love to meet you. You can even bring your family dogs to the shelter to make sure all parties involved are compatible.
When adopting a dog from our local shelter, keep in mind that it has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated for rabies, checked for worms and parasites, and evaluated by a veterinarian. The shelter staff will make every effort to make the adoption process a positive experience and to give you as much information as possible about the animal you would like to adopt.
American Hero Dog
American Humane, the organization that sponsors Adopt-a-Dog Month, will honor seven courageous canines whose work has improved and saved lives. The special television show will be broadcast on Monday, October 19th at 7 p.m. CDT on the Hallmark Channel. Tune in to meet the 2020 American Hero Dog. You will be amazed by these canine heroes.
There are, of course, many great stories about dogs that have made a difference…and they are not all unique to the United States. One such tale was broadcast on NPR last year. It all took place in Cox’s Bazar, a town in Bangladesh that has become the headquarters for a massive humanitarian operation that supports nearly one million refugees who have fled Myanmar.
According to the area’s local tourism bureau, Cox’s Bazar is also regarded as “the longest sand beach in the world”, and the international humanitarian workers from a variety of charity groups regularly volunteered to do beach clean-ups.
At one of the clean-ups, a group of volunteers from the World Food Programme rescued a four-week-old puppy who has since been named “Foxtrot."
The puppy started following a group of New Zealand’s workers from the World Food Programme. According to one of them, “We kind of tried to discourage it. Tried to get it to go back to its mum but it just kept following and following.”
The little guy was so tiny and exhausted and severely dehydrated. He seemed more interested in one of the females in the group than trying to find his mother, and she eventually succumbed to his charms and took him home with her. She feared he would not survive the night, but the next day he was running and jumping and happy.
Close Call
There were, however, scary days ahead. Several weeks after he arrived, Foxtrot came down with parvovirus – a malady with about a “90 percent mortality rate in puppies that are not treated by a vet.” Since there was not a dog vet in the area, Foxtrot’s human managed to find a couple nurses who put in an IV drip with saline solution, electrolytes, and amino acids.
Fortunately, Foxtrot survived the virus and grew into a healthy, happy pup. He appeared in online videos as a “spokes-pup” for the WFP and the humanitarian work it does. He even wore a purple cape on Women’s Day as he toured WFP projects.
And according to one of the volunteers, “He has his Instagram page so he can make sure that people are aware of the things that we do here in Cox’s Bazar for the Rohingya operation.” What a guy!
Nobel Peace Prize
Today there is an exciting update to last year’s story about Foxtrot and the WFP. On October 9th of this past week, the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme “for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”
Foxtrot’s reaction to news of the award was, “Wowee!”. He used his Instagram account to post, “Without a doubt…hunger is a cause and effect of conflict.”
As an integral part of the WFP, little Foxtrot shares in the honor. His determination to join the group of volunteers along the beach, his grit and perseverance to survive parvovirus, and his willingness to help spread the news of the important work of the WFP makes Foxtrot a winner any day.
