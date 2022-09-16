Adopt a less adoptable pet week

Here at Beatrice Humane Society, we love every animal entering our shelter with our whole hearts, even if they come in with less adoptable traits. From missing eyes, to missing legs, from boring colors to less desirable breeds we love them all. We especially love it when adopters come in willing to look past an animal’s less than perfect exterior to see their more than perfect hearts and personality.

Working in a shelter we quickly become the champions of the overlooked and less adoptable animals, and who could blame us. We spend hours nursing them back to health, then more hours helping them overcome their fears and finally even more hours searching for the perfect home for them. We know that underneath the exterior of the old dog with masses dangling from her body is a young dog at heart, who is particularly fond of belly rubs and chin scratches. We know that underneath the exterior of the three legged black cat is a four legged, graceful house panther poised and ready to take on the challenges of defending his future home from paper balls, fuzzy mice and horrible window treatments that need removed by climbing. We know that with just a little time, many of the bad behaviors that we see at the shelter melt away along with the stress of shelter life. We know that the love from their new adopters heals wounds we always wanted to heal but could never even reach. Getting updates days, weeks or even years later makes all the hard work, long shifts and stressful times just a little more worth it!

As a no time limit shelter we are committed to helping every animal make it to adoption and that means that sometimes we have more “Less Adoptable Animals” than other shelters, but we refuse to euthanize an animal because it isn’t perfect- that’s just not a part of our no-kill mission.

Take this next week to look a little harder at our adoption page, call us and ask if you can foster to adopt a long stay animal (the answer will be yes!) And help us adopt out the less adoptables. Bully breed dogs stay in shelters 2x as long as non-bully breeds. Black dogs and cats stay 50% longer than and other color- and black bully breeds? It's definitely a double whammy! Help us keep the focus on our less adoptables this next week and every week as everyone of them deserves the love of an adopter too.