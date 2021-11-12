You have probably figured out by now that animal welfare groups like to designate special significance to different segments of the calendar. There’s Adopt-a-Cat Month in June, Adopt-a-Dog Month in October, Be Kind to Animals Month in May, and National Dog Day and National Cat Day.

November, among other things, is National Adopt-a-Senior Pet Month. This designation is a good reminder that there are many good animals in shelters and rescue groups across the nation waiting for a forever home. And although it is very difficult to ignore the cute, furball puppies and kittens that need a home, senior animals have a lot to offer.

Buster Boy

Some years ago, after we lost our dear Gracie, we decided we would not rush into adding another furry friend to the family. But wouldn’t you know…we saw a post on social media that caught our attention. A family that lived on the outskirts of Lincoln needed to re-home their handsome six-year-old mixed breed dog, and we couldn’t resist getting more information.

His name was “Buster," and he was a black, wide-bodied, furball who looked like a bear. He was in good health, easy-going, house trained, and good with other dogs. There was just a bit of a question about how he related to cats…and we had one.

We decided to do a meet and greet with the big guy, and we were immediately smitten. He had originally been adopted from the Lincoln shelter as a young pup, but because of allergies within the family, he needed to move on. And the rest is history.

As a senior dog, Buster had things pretty well figured out. He didn’t chew shoes, sox, or furniture. He wasn’t interested in jumping on humans, and he was leash-trained and understood all the basic commands. And best of all – he liked us!

For six years, Buster was a beloved member of our family. He was adored and respected, and in turn, he gave us his unconditional love every day. He also loved our other family pets, and yes…he even became pals with our cat. He was the poster dog for why you should adopt a senior pet.

Older but Wiser

When you make the decision to add a canine companion or feline friend to your family, please remember to give serious consideration to adopting an older dog or cat. You will be helping to make their golden years comfortable and worthwhile. Nothing is as heartbreaking as knowing that a beloved pet will end his life in a shelter without the care and comfort of knowing a forever home.

According to the website vitalpetlife.com, there are a few things to keep in mind when you adopt an older pet. Remember your new critter has been through a lot and may even cry or whine, seem anxious, lose his appetite, and seem restless.

It may be confusing and depressing for the older animal to be uprooted from a comfortable home setting to a strange (to him) shelter with its unrecognizable sounds, sights, and smells. It may take a little time for him to adjust to his new surroundings and the new humans that come with it.

Another must-do when you adopt a senior pet is to have your veterinarian check out the new guy with special attention to his ears and teeth. Be sure to find out if there are any regular medications that you will need to administer. Just like senior humans, it’s important to take care of the signs of aging as they show up.

Adopting an older pet can be one of life’s most rewarding decisions. Not only will you benefit the life of the pet, but you will find that your own life is greatly enriched.

Happy Thanksgiving from all your friends at the Beatrice Animal Shelter…two-legged and four-legged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0