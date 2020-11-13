The ASPCA has dedicated a whole month to raising awareness of the advantages of adopting a senior pet. So, let it be known that November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month."

I know…it’s hard to ignore those cute little fur balls of puppies and kittens. And there is something to be said for raising a pet from infancy and watching all the amazing developmental stages as the animal grows. But caring for those adorable wee ones is WORK!

Chewing up shoes, tearing apart pillows and furniture, gnawing on table legs, and figuring out the house-breaking business can be frustrating and stressful. And if the human doing the training is past middle age, it can also be exhausting.

But you do not have to give up on welcoming a companion animal into your home just because you feel that puppies and kittens are too much work. There are many wonderful older animals looking for forever homes, and unfortunately, they are usually the last to be adopted.

The website firstvet.com has compiled a list of benefits of loving a senior pet.

*Older animals are already housetrained. Senior cats have years of experience using the litter box, and older dogs have mastered the best way of asking to go outside.