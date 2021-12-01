 Skip to main content
Advent is a time of waiting

“Blessed be the Lord God of Israel, for he has looked favorably on his people and redeemed them. He has raised up a mighty savior for us in the house of his servant David... And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High; for you will go before the Lord to prepare his ways, to give knowledge of salvation to his people by the forgiveness of their sins. By the tender mercy of our God, the dawn from on high will break upon us, to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.” - Luke 1:68-69, 76-79.

Advent is a time of waiting!

The song above is Zechariah’s song from the first chapter of Luke. Zechariah was an expert on waiting. Zechariah had been married to his good wife, Elizabeth, for a number of years. At first, like any married couple in that time and place, they expected children. As time went by, they expected less. Although they prayed and prayed for a child, none appeared. After a while, as they grew old, they gave up waiting.

But Zechariah had a surprise coming! As he burned incense in the Temple, an angel appeared with a startling announcement: Zechariah and Elizabeth would soon become parents! Their son would be named John. “You will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. …With the spirit and power of Elijah he will go before him, to turn the hearts of parents to their children, and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous, to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” (Luke 1:14-15a, 17)

People are also reading…

Now, I don’t really blame Zechariah for being skeptical. After all, he and Elizabeth were old, and they had been waiting forever for a child. But the angel struck him dumb for not believing. For the next nine months plus, Zechariah waited in silence. Then, when the promise was fulfilled, God loosened Zechariah’s tongue, and his mouth was filled with praise.

Friends, this Advent, find time for waiting. Find time for silence. Find time to ponder the mystery of prophecies fulfilled. Then, may Christmas morning find you filled with praise. For we have this promise from Zechariah, which came true in the infant Christ: “By the tender mercy of our God, the dawn from on high will break upon us, to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.”

Mary Beth Tuttle

Tuttle
