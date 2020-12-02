Adventures with a choosy eater

I’m officially part of the club: that group of defeated-looking parents who can’t get their child to try even one bite of a new food.

Let’s call it Choosy Eaters ‘R’ Us because 1) I find the word “choosy” has a more positive ring to it than “picky”, and 2) we’re all in this together.

As a newly-minted member, I have to chuckle at all the visions I had of introducing my preschooler to foods from different cultures and dishes with novel ingredients—like mango, or curry, or couscous.

When I say chuckle, maybe I mean laugh uncontrollably at my former self, because my daughter won’t even eat pizza.

I think it has something to do with the cheese being melted, but who knows.

The Dunkers are currently on that hamster wheel of dinner options consisting of 2 or 3 vegetables, an assortment of fruits, a ton of frozen waffles and chicken nuggets, and all the peanut butter, eggs and dairy she can get her hands on—minus the melted cheese, of course.

While some nights we have both time and energy to give the gentle guidance she needs to feel safe with unfamiliar foods, most nights are far less perfect.