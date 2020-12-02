Adventures with a choosy eater

I’m officially part of the club: that group of defeated-looking parents who can’t get their child to try even one bite of a new food.
Let’s call it Choosy Eaters ‘R’ Us because 1) I find the word “choosy” has a more positive ring to it than “picky”, and 2) we’re all in this together.
As a newly-minted member, I have to chuckle at all the visions I had of introducing my preschooler to foods from different cultures and dishes with novel ingredients—like mango, or curry, or couscous.
When I say chuckle, maybe I mean laugh uncontrollably at my former self, because my daughter won’t even eat pizza.
I think it has something to do with the cheese being melted, but who knows.
The Dunkers are currently on that hamster wheel of dinner options consisting of 2 or 3 vegetables, an assortment of fruits, a ton of frozen waffles and chicken nuggets, and all the peanut butter, eggs and dairy she can get her hands on—minus the melted cheese, of course.
While some nights we have both time and energy to give the gentle guidance she needs to feel safe with unfamiliar foods, most nights are far less perfect.
You see, we are also adjusting to a new baby who exclusively breastfeeds at the moment.
I read somewhere that a year of breastfeeding takes up about 1,800 hours of a mother’s time.
When you consider a full time job comes out to around 2,000 hours of work per year, it’s no wonder young families feel stretched thin.
Even if you have a baby who drinks formula instead (a perfectly healthy option), it takes time and energy from a caring adult to get that baby fed.
By the time we juggle this, along with other evening adventures—like taking care of the dog, managing meltdowns, baths and bedtime routines—I’m often left wondering how we have time for dinner at all.
Now that I’ve thoroughly vented, I’ll put my dietitian hat back on and give you my takeaways:
It’s perfectly natural to be nervous around unfamiliar things.
Even as adults, we stick to the safety of what we know, and our children’s worlds are so much smaller than our own.
Your dinnertime connection with your child is far more important than whether they were a “good eater” of the meal.
With that in mind, prioritize conversation and quality time. This will take the pressure off both your child and you, as the parent.
Don’t worry—they will eventually eat more than frozen waffles and applesauce.
This is especially true if the caring adults in their lives model a healthy relationship with a variety of foods.
Let’s all agree being a member of Choosy Eaters ‘R’ Us is not easy, but we can make it more bearable by taking mealtime pressure off the menu.
