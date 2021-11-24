Agronomics, resources at Cropwatch

CropWatch (cropwatch.unl.edu) is a central resource for Nebraska Extension information on crop production. It is written by Extension Educators and Specialists and produced by IANR Media in the UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Information is organized into two key areas, the CropWatch Newsletter and the crop-specific production and management sections, each of which offers thousands of crop-specific articles for Nebraska producers and crop consultants.

The CropWatch newsletter includes timely articles published to the website's home page. New issues are published weekly during the heart of the crop production season and generally biweekly during the remainder of the year. Older articles are archived for later review. CropWatch also includes a calendar of ag events and programs, daily news and updates via Twitter @UNL_CropWatch, ag decision-aid tools and resources from Nebraska Extension. There are content tags at the end of individual stories to help you locate related articles released since April 2016. Use the search box in the top right of every page or the archives to locate additional articles. Crop-specific production and management sections, with additional sites for whole farm and production systems. Use the top red-bar navigation to access specific crop, management, and related topics.

The research-based articles published to this website are written by Extension specialists and educators from across the state for Nebraska producers, crop consultants, and agribusiness. To contact authors, access the CropWatch contact resource or the UNL Directory (directory.unl.edu). To identify extension specialists and educators in your area, visit Nebraska Extension’s Expertise and Personnel Directory (epd.unl.edu), which I wrote about in my last column. To learn more about the author of an individual story or to see what else they've written in CropWatch, you can click on the author's name.

If you would like to subscribe to email notices when a new issue of CropWatch is posted to the Web, please use the CropWatch Subscription button on the home page. We do not share or sell any subscriber information. You can also unsubscribe from CropWatch on the same page. If you have questions or comments regarding the CropWatch newsletter, contact Katy Moore, Editor, at (402) 472-7981 or cropwatch@unl.edu. For contact information specific to each section — for example, corn, soybean, insect management — see that section on the website.

For more information about CropWatch and other general inquiries about agronomic resources from Nebraska Extension, feel free to contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.

