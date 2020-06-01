Alumni see other side of 4-H

We are pleased to have Bailey Schroeder, Gage County 4-H alumni and 2020 UNL graduate, working as the summer assistant at the Gage County Extension Office. Bailey shares her thoughts “Growing up on my family’s cattle operation taught me things that I would have never experienced otherwise. One of the activities that I got to experience was 4-H. 4-H not only gives you opportunities to enter projects in the County Fair, but it teaches you leadership, responsibility, hard work, and determination. You develop life-long friendships along the way and make memories that you will never forget. I focused on beef cattle during 4-H. Working with livestock and being a 4-H member, challenges you in many different ways but because I was challenged, I became a better version of myself. Every day I learned something new, learned from mistakes, but most importantly, had fun while doing it. Step out of your comfort zone, try new things, work hard, and challenge yourself. I want to leave you with a quote. ‘There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.’ -Colin Powel.”