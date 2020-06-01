Alumni see other side of 4-H

We are pleased to have Bailey Schroeder, Gage County 4-H alumni and 2020 UNL graduate, working as the summer assistant at the Gage County Extension Office. Bailey shares her thoughts “Growing up on my family’s cattle operation taught me things that I would have never experienced otherwise. One of the activities that I got to experience was 4-H. 4-H not only gives you opportunities to enter projects in the County Fair, but it teaches you leadership, responsibility, hard work, and determination. You develop life-long friendships along the way and make memories that you will never forget. I focused on beef cattle during 4-H. Working with livestock and being a 4-H member, challenges you in many different ways but because I was challenged, I became a better version of myself. Every day I learned something new, learned from mistakes, but most importantly, had fun while doing it. Step out of your comfort zone, try new things, work hard, and challenge yourself. I want to leave you with a quote. ‘There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.’ -Colin Powel.”
Virtual learning
It’s a new world for kids as they are learning away from the classroom, in our homes, and our communities. And now it’s summer… but the fun of hands-on learning goes on. Resources are being created by many entities… including Nebraska Extension and 4-H. Check these out: Living Room Learning, grades 3-5, hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly at 2 p.m.
Your local Extension staff join in the virtual learning with these zoom sessions: June 1, 2-3 p.m., I present Bread in a Bag and Table Settings on June 10; Jacie presents Chocolate Chip Cookies on June 8, and Altering Patterns on June 26. And there’s Online Horticulture Judging Contest and Entomology Contest. Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center has a virtual summer of learning. All sessions are open to all kids. Contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384. Never have there been so many fun ways to learn. During these complicated days that no one understands, do your best and let it go. Kids will remember the time you spend with them, laughing, being creative, and being home with family.
Livestock information
Selecting, training, grooming and showing livestock is a combination of skills, grit, hard work, and that special bond between a child and their 4-H project. Seeing these kids present the best in themselves and their livestock is an unforgettable experience each year. Youth are selecting project animals these days and working to perfect their skills. 4-H & FFA youth are reminded of the June 15 deadline for livestock I.D. sheets; print your forms from the Extension/4-H website: gage.unl.edu. Then bring ID sheets to the Extension Office. Each 4-H and FFA youth exhibiting beef, sheep, swine, dairy, goats, poultry or rabbits at the Gage County Fair or Nebraska State must complete YQCA training each year, on-line or in-person. Deadline for YQCA compliance is June 15; we must have a copy of completion certificate at the Extension Office.
Anytime 4-H summer learning
4-H summertime learning picks up again with these workshops: Pottery 101 by Shelley Eisele, June 17 and 24, Extension meeting room; Manners Made Easy by Margee Jane Harvey, June 23, Harvey residence, Beatrice; June 28 – Pie
Workshop by Emily & Lori Rempel, Extension meeting room. Jacie presents sewing and home environment workshops in June and July. Call 402-223-1384 for online registration sites.
Clover Kids
You know what 4-H does for kids… let me tell you what 4-H does for Clover Kids, ages 5-7… future 4-H members. We know that kids need to have successful learning experiences, to share, work together, and get along with others. 4-H provides this for youth, as well as young Clover Kids as they learn in a safe environment, try new things, develop pride in their accomplishments, and so much more – with parental support. Sky’s the limit in the projects and activities these kids explore. The Gage County Fair offers exhibits for Clover Kids, always non-competitive. Here’s a few project ideas: weather fun, bubblemania, rockets, play dough, leaf rubbings, photography, baking, family scrapbook, bug collection, vegetable or flower. We created a packet of activities for Clover Kids; contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384. Let the fun begin for Clover Kids in Gage County 4-H.
Quote of Note: The best thing about memories is making them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!