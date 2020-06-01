Alumni see other side of 4-H
View Comments

Alumni see other side of 4-H

{{featured_button_text}}

We are pleased to have Bailey Schroeder, Gage County 4-H alumni and 2020 UNL graduate, working as the summer assistant at the Gage County Extension Office. Bailey shares her thoughts “Growing up on my family’s cattle operation taught me things that I would have never experienced otherwise. One of the activities that I got to experience was 4-H. 4-H not only gives you opportunities to enter projects in the County Fair, but it teaches you leadership, responsibility, hard work, and determination. You develop life-long friendships along the way and make memories that you will never forget. I focused on beef cattle during 4-H. Working with livestock and being a 4-H member, challenges you in many different ways but because I was challenged, I became a better version of myself. Every day I learned something new, learned from mistakes, but most importantly, had fun while doing it. Step out of your comfort zone, try new things, work hard, and challenge yourself. I want to leave you with a quote. ‘There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.’ -Colin Powel.”

Virtual learning

It’s a new world for kids as they are learning away from the classroom, in our homes, and our communities. And now it’s summer… but the fun of hands-on learning goes on. Resources are being created by many entities… including Nebraska Extension and 4-H. Check these out: Living Room Learning, grades 3-5, hands-on learning every Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Boredom Buster Challenge is for grades 6-9, Monday and Wednesday weekly at 2 p.m.

Your local Extension staff join in the virtual learning with these zoom sessions: June 1, 2-3 p.m., I present Bread in a Bag and Table Settings on June 10; Jacie presents Chocolate Chip Cookies on June 8, and Altering Patterns on June 26. And there’s Online Horticulture Judging Contest and Entomology Contest. Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center has a virtual summer of learning. All sessions are open to all kids. Contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384. Never have there been so many fun ways to learn. During these complicated days that no one understands, do your best and let it go. Kids will remember the time you spend with them, laughing, being creative, and being home with family.

Livestock information

Selecting, training, grooming and showing livestock is a combination of skills, grit, hard work, and that special bond between a child and their 4-H project. Seeing these kids present the best in themselves and their livestock is an unforgettable experience each year. Youth are selecting project animals these days and working to perfect their skills. 4-H & FFA youth are reminded of the June 15 deadline for livestock I.D. sheets; print your forms from the Extension/4-H website: gage.unl.edu. Then bring ID sheets to the Extension Office. Each 4-H and FFA youth exhibiting beef, sheep, swine, dairy, goats, poultry or rabbits at the Gage County Fair or Nebraska State must complete YQCA training each year, on-line or in-person. Deadline for YQCA compliance is June 15; we must have a copy of completion certificate at the Extension Office.

Anytime 4-H summer learning

4-H summertime learning picks up again with these workshops: Pottery 101 by Shelley Eisele, June 17 and 24, Extension meeting room; Manners Made Easy by Margee Jane Harvey, June 23, Harvey residence, Beatrice; June 28 – Pie

Workshop by Emily & Lori Rempel, Extension meeting room. Jacie presents sewing and home environment workshops in June and July. Call 402-223-1384 for online registration sites.

Clover Kids

You know what 4-H does for kids… let me tell you what 4-H does for Clover Kids, ages 5-7… future 4-H members. We know that kids need to have successful learning experiences, to share, work together, and get along with others. 4-H provides this for youth, as well as young Clover Kids as they learn in a safe environment, try new things, develop pride in their accomplishments, and so much more – with parental support. Sky’s the limit in the projects and activities these kids explore. The Gage County Fair offers exhibits for Clover Kids, always non-competitive. Here’s a few project ideas: weather fun, bubblemania, rockets, play dough, leaf rubbings, photography, baking, family scrapbook, bug collection, vegetable or flower. We created a packet of activities for Clover Kids; contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384. Let the fun begin for Clover Kids in Gage County 4-H.

Quote of Note: The best thing about memories is making them.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering is honoring
Columnists

Remembering is honoring

  • Updated

Like a lot of other people, I spent a portion of my weekend adorning gravestones with flowers. Every cemetery that I visited had a colorful ar…

Columnists

Adopt a cat this month

  • Updated

In this time of social distancing, there is one group of the population that is definitely not taking the idea to heart. I can hear the wheels…

Tips for a better garden
Columnists

Tips for a better garden

Spring is a wonderful time of the year! After a long, cold winter, it is always so wonderful to be able to get outside again and start working…

Commentary: Twitter flags Trump. Trump throws a tantrum. And the vicious cycle repeats in a fight Jack Dorsey will never win
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter flags Trump. Trump throws a tantrum. And the vicious cycle repeats in a fight Jack Dorsey will never win

You have to hand it to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: He may have been lured into an unwinnable election-year fight with President Donald Trump, but at least he's still throwing punches. Shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday, Trump verbally barreled into the hot flaming mess on the ground in Minneapolis, where protests over the death of George Floyd had turned violent. A bystander's video shows an ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

  • Updated

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

What do you value?
Columnists

What do you value?

There have been many words to describe this time, but perhaps the one I hear most often is “uncertain.” And I don’t disagree that there is a l…

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

+4
Commentary: Awaiting a vaccine for racism
Columnists

Commentary: Awaiting a vaccine for racism

  • Updated

was bittersweet for me. I was haunted by the image of an unarmed black man wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, jogging down the road toward two armed white men, one with a shotgun and the other with a .357 Magnum. Eight years before, I was similarly traumatized by the death of an unarmed black teenager wearing a hooded sweatshirt with candy, soda and a cellphone in hand. As ...

Commentary: Why democracies do better at surviving pandemics
Columnists

Commentary: Why democracies do better at surviving pandemics

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the debate over whether authoritarian states are gaining the upper hand across the world. Although there are plenty of signs that strongmen leaders have used the crisis to try to tighten their grip on power, the coronavirus has revealed the vulnerabilities of autocracies rather than their strength. In contrast, democracies are showing their capacity for ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News