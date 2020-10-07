Are you getting enough protein?

As I sit here soaking up every last bit of snuggles during my final week of maternity leave, I thought I’d revisit everyone’s favorite nutrient: protein.

Diet culture may have you asking, am I getting enough protein? And I’m here to reassure you that the answer is almost always yes.

For most healthy adults, the typical American eating pattern meets their daily protein needs. And it does this in the best way possible—through whole foods that naturally contain protein, rather than bars, shakes, pills and powders.

Protein is an essential part of life, and in your body, it goes well beyond building strong muscles.

According to the National Institutes of Health, proteins do most of the work in cells and are required for the structure, function and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs.

Take our body’s essential need for protein, add some clever and ubiquitous marketing, and it’s no wonder people are concerned about getting enough. But is this concern really warranted? Not likely.

As children, many of us come to understand that certain animal products, like beef, chicken, eggs and dairy are good sources of protein. This is absolutely true.