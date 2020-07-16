Are you grilling safely?
View Comments

Are you grilling safely?

{{featured_button_text}}
Tara Dunker

Tara Dunker

 Scott Koperski

One of the best ways to stay healthy throughout the year is to practice proper food safety, and grilling season is no different.

Luckily, a summer free from foodborne illness can be accomplished in four easy steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, here’s how you’ll want to apply these four simple steps to your grilling routine.

Keep everything clean by making sure you have plenty of utensils and platters. This will keep you from contaminating your fully cooked food with juices from the uncooked items you carried to the grill.

If you’re grilling away from home, find out ahead of time if there is a source of clean, running water. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning. Consider also packing clean cloths and disinfectant wipes for cleaning surfaces and hands.

Separate raw and cooked foods to prevent foodborne illness from spreading via cross-contamination. Do not use the same platter, cutting board or utensils for raw and cooked foods.

Harmful bacteria could be present on the surface of raw meats and poultry—or as part of their juices. While grilling is likely to kill any potential germs, if they’re placed back on a plate with raw juices, there’s the potential a food could be recontaminated right before eating.

Cook food to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy harmful bacteria. Meats and poultry cooked on a grill tend to brown quickly on the outside, so use a food thermometer to ensure a safe minimum internal temperature is reached.

Color is not an indicator of doneness, as roughly one in five hamburger patties turn brown before reaching a safe minimum internal temperature. Be sure to use a calibrated food thermometer to check the following temperatures.

-Beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops and roasts should be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Ground beef, pork, lamb and veal should be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Poultry should be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep cold food cold by storing it in a refrigerator or cooler until ready to cook. Keep coolers out of direct sunlight, and avoid opening the lid too often.

Keep hot food hot—meaning cooked foods are held at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer—by setting them to the side of the grill rack. This will keep food safe until ready to serve, without overcooking.

Chill leftovers promptly in shallow containers, and discard any perishable food left out for more than two hours (one hour if outside temperatures are above 90 degrees Fahrenheit).

By sticking to these four simple food safety steps you can better protect yourself and your grilling guests from foodborne illness all summer.

Do note this is not a completely comprehensive list, just a quick summary. If you want to learn more about how to keep food safe, visit food.unl.edu/food-safety.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Kicking off fair season

  • Updated

Only eight days away, the Gage County Fair is an exciting event for exhibitors. 4-H and FFA members are reminded that online entry deadline is…

Commentary: If Black lives matter to colleges, they'll divest from campus policing
Columnists

Commentary: If Black lives matter to colleges, they'll divest from campus policing

Under intense pressure from mostly Black community organizers, some local governments are responding to demands to defund the police and divest from law enforcement. The push to reduce police budgets and reliance on police intervention in noncriminal matters has been accompanied by calls to invest in more resources for people and communities. Not surprisingly, the same demands advanced by ...

Commentary: Nuclear threat still looms
Columnists

Commentary: Nuclear threat still looms

On July 16, 1945, at around 5:30 a.m., 11-year-old Henry Herrera was outside his home in Tularosa, New Mexico, helping his father work on the radiator of their truck, when he saw a blinding flash of light. He thought he was witnessing the end of the world. In fact, he was witnessing the first ever use of a nuclear weapon - the Trinity nuclear test. A few weeks later, on Aug. 6 and 9, the newly ...

Commentary: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0
Columnists

Commentary: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0

Here we go again. California is back on coronavirus lockdown. And we have no one to blame but ourselves. With the harshest of initial pandemic closures lifted around Memorial Day, many Californians seemed to think the danger from the novel coronavirus was over and rushed out to make up for three terrible months of quarantine. We partied, we protested, we patronized salons and stores. And too ...

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency
Columnists

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency

Roger Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. But it's the current president, Donald Trump, who had Stone's back when on Friday he granted a commutation of the 40-month sentence his friend was facing for lying during the Russian investigation. In doing so Trump turned his back on the justice system and, ultimately, the American people by shamelessly shielding Stone, a felon convicted ...

Commentary: The judge who oversaw Michael Flynn's case is fighting to rehear it. Good for him
Columnists

Commentary: The judge who oversaw Michael Flynn's case is fighting to rehear it. Good for him

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who had the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn yanked out of his hands by a federal appeals court panel, is not through fighting. On Thursday, Sullivan's lawyers asked the full U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to rehear the case and reconsider the ruling of the three-judge panel. (On Friday the court ...

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights
Columnists

Commentary: How the idea of religious freedom is being used to undermine other rights

"Religious discrimination." It's an accusation we hear with increasing frequency. Indeed, discrimination on the basis of religion is one of the few common concerns our divided society has left. But even here, political polarization has left its mark. As conservatives use it, "religious discrimination" carries a meaning that is largely lost on the broader public. Now, with three new decisions ...

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Columnists

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News