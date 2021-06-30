Are you grilling safely?

One of the best ways to stay healthy throughout the year is to practice proper food safety, and grilling season is no different.

Luckily, a summer free from foodborne illness can be accomplished in four easy steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, here’s how you’ll want to apply these four simple steps to your grilling routine.

Keep everything clean by making sure you have plenty of utensils and platters. This will keep you from contaminating your fully cooked food with juices from the uncooked items you carried to the grill.

If you’re grilling away from home, find out ahead of time if there is a source of clean, running water. If not, bring water for preparation and cleaning. Consider also packing clean cloths and disinfectant wipes for cleaning surfaces and hands.

Separate raw and cooked foods to prevent foodborne illness from spreading via cross-contamination. Do not use the same platter, cutting board or utensils for raw and cooked foods.