Becoming new

When is the last time you tried something new? Trying something for the first time. Learning something new. Playing a different instrument, game, or sport. Tasting a new type of exotic food.
Trying something new can be exciting, but it can also be stressful. What if I mess up? What if I can’t do it? What if I look foolish? What if it tastes gross?
As we get older, we tend to try fewer and fewer new things. Partly because we’ve already experienced so much, but also partly because we can get set in our ways. I know there are lots of good foods to try at Play Azul, but I always order the chicken fajitas because I know that I always enjoy them. Why try something different when there’s a safer, more comfortable option?
New things feel foreign. Change can be scary.
But there’s something about following Jesus that requires us to continually change, continually adapt, and continually try new things for the sake of the Gospel. Healthy things grow—healthy Christians grow in their faith!
We’re not following Jesus to make ourselves comfortable. We’re not gathering as church communities just to do things that we already enjoy. We’re following Jesus as a part of a community for the sake of bringing about new hope, new life, and new creation.
In 2 Corinthians 5:17 it says, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
For our community, we have been convinced that God is calling us to change. To become a church for people who do not yet go to church. Being welcoming, friendly, and loving to people who may feel like they don’t fit at other churches. Maybe even becoming a church for people who don’t like church!
This will mean moving beyond our walls to be the church in our neighborhoods. Not just waiting for people to come to us, but us going out and loving people where they are. Our motivation isn’t driven by a desire to just get more people in the pews on Sunday morning, but rather by the desire to share the life-changing love of Jesus with more people who have not yet met him.
How can we make such a big change? One word: Relaunch.
This means a new name, a renewed mission, new ways of worshiping and growing in our faith together, and a renewed building. We are currently working on this and preparing for our relaunch on Easter Sunday, April 12th, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m.
Together, we are prayerfully taking a daring new step in faith. If you are interested in participating or if you would like more information, please call or email us! Watch for additional information about our relaunch online through our webpage and our Facebook page.
Friends, how is God calling you to change? Let’s prayerfully explore these changes together! As Christians, we are called to lovingly bring heaven’s values—the values of Jesus—into our neighborhood, so that through our lives and by our prayers, we will see God’s Kingdom come and God’s will be done here in Beatrice, just as it is in heaven.
Let’s faithfully take the risk to try new things and change together!