Becoming new

For our community, we have been convinced that God is calling us to change. To become a church for people who do not yet go to church. Being welcoming, friendly, and loving to people who may feel like they don’t fit at other churches. Maybe even becoming a church for people who don’t like church!

This will mean moving beyond our walls to be the church in our neighborhoods. Not just waiting for people to come to us, but us going out and loving people where they are. Our motivation isn’t driven by a desire to just get more people in the pews on Sunday morning, but rather by the desire to share the life-changing love of Jesus with more people who have not yet met him.

How can we make such a big change? One word: Relaunch.

This means a new name, a renewed mission, new ways of worshiping and growing in our faith together, and a renewed building. We are currently working on this and preparing for our relaunch on Easter Sunday, April 12th, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m.

Together, we are prayerfully taking a daring new step in faith. If you are interested in participating or if you would like more information, please call or email us! Watch for additional information about our relaunch online through our webpage and our Facebook page.